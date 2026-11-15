FanDuel Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Steelers vs. Bengals on Sunday Night Football

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for four consecutive days to get up to $200 in bonus bets.

The FanDuel promo code offer lets new users claim up to $200 in bonus bets when they bet on Steelers vs. Bengals on Sunday Night Football. It's one of the top sportsbook promos available as of Sunday, Nov. 15.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Steelers vs. Bengals

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer. You just place a $5 wager each day for four consecutive days, and each daily wager triggers a $50 bonus bet. Your first $5 bet can go on Sunday night's AFC North showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals, which counts as day 1.

This FanDuel sign-up bonus rewards you whether your first wager wins or loses. Say you put $5 on the Bengals and Joe Burrow, who leads the NFL with 23 touchdown passes, delivers a win. You collect your cash winnings, and FanDuel still issues your $50 bonus bet. Say you back the Steelers and Aaron Rodgers and the defense comes up short. FanDuel still issues the $50 bonus bet after your wager settles.

Here are the key terms for this FanDuel promo code new-user offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market. The Steelers vs. Bengals game is a great place to start.

FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling, whether it wins or loses.

Repeat the $5 wagers on the following three consecutive days to earn the full $200. If you skip a day, the bonus for that day is voided.

Your qualifying wager cannot use bonus funds or profit boosts, and it cannot be cashed out.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, and the bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

With so many FanDuel promo codes and offers out there, this one stands out because you can spread your action across four days. I like that the Steelers vs. Bengals game gives you a strong first bet, then you can use the rest of the week to build on it. The matchup has plenty of storylines, including Pittsburgh's defense, tied for fourth in the NFL in sacks with 26, and Cincinnati's high-powered offense.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steelers vs. Bengals odds on FanDuel

Here are the current FanDuel odds for Sunday's game, which kicks off at 8:20 PM ET:

Moneyline: Steelers +154, Bengals -184.

Spread: Bengals -3.5.

Total: 49.5.

Cincinnati enters as a home favorite after a 34-17 rout of the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid. Pittsburgh holds the head-to-head tiebreaker after a 30-27 win in Week 3, so the Steelers could make this a tight finish.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code offer for Sunday Night Football

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on Steelers vs. Bengals:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and register your account. You will need to verify your identity. Go to the "Cashier" section, choose your preferred banking option, and deposit at least $5. Find the Steelers vs. Bengals game in the NFL section of the app. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market, such as the moneyline, spread or total. Wait for your wager to settle, then look for your $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Place a $5 wager on each of the next three consecutive days to unlock the remaining bonus bets. Use your bonus bets within seven days (168 hours) of receiving them.

Want to learn more before you sign up? Read our full FanDuel review for a closer look at the app.

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users after Steelers vs. Bengals

The fun does not stop once you claim your welcome bonus. FanDuel regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for existing customers, so you can keep getting value long after Sunday Night Football ends.

To find the latest deals, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and head to the "Promotions" section. Check back often, since new offers pop up around big games and weekly NFL slates.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.