New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for four consecutive days to get up to $200 in bonus bets.

New users can claim up to $200 in bonus bets with this FanDuel promo code offer, and no code is required. Bet at least $5 on Minnesota vs. San Francisco on Sunday Night Football to start. These are some of the best sportsbook promos available as of Sunday, Nov. 22.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Vikings vs. 49ers

The Vikings (7-2) and 49ers (8-1) meet in Mexico City on Sunday night, and your wager on this game kicks off the offer. Using this FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you place a $5 qualifying wager on the game and earn a $50 bonus bet, win or lose. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim it.

Treat the Vikings-49ers wager as Day 1 of four. Place a $5 bet on each of the next three consecutive days, and you unlock a $50 bonus bet for each day, for a total of up to $200 in bonus bets. This FanDuel sign-up bonus rewards you for coming back, so plan your wagers ahead of time.

Here is how the Day 1 outcome plays out. Say you bet $5 on the 49ers to win outright and San Francisco wins. You collect your winnings, and FanDuel still issues your $50 bonus bet within 72 hours of the wager settling. If you bet $5 on the Vikings and Minnesota loses, you still earn the same $50 bonus bet.

Key terms for this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer are listed below:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, such as the Vikings-49ers game.

FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling, whether it wins or loses.

Repeat the $5 wager for the following three consecutive days to maximize the offer.

If you skip a day during your promotional period, the bonus for that day is voided.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

Qualifying wagers cannot use bonus funds or profit boosts, and they cannot be cashed out.

Plenty of FanDuel promo codes require a long string of letters and numbers. This one does not, so you can sign up and start betting in minutes. I like that the offer pairs well with a marquee matchup like this one.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Vikings vs. 49ers odds at FanDuel

Here are the current FanDuel odds for Sunday's game, which kicks off at 8:20 PM ET:

Moneyline: Minnesota +144, San Francisco -172.

Spread: San Francisco -3.

Total: 46.5.

San Francisco enters as a field-goal favorite after a 46-40 win over Dallas, while Kirk Cousins brings fresh momentum after a 30-10 win over Green Bay. A $5 wager on any of these markets qualifies for the offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code offer for Vikings vs. 49ers

Follow these steps to lock in your bonus bets and put a wager on Sunday Night Football.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account. Verify your identity to qualify for the welcome offer. Open the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit with your preferred banking option. Find Vikings vs. 49ers on the Sunday Night Football board and place a $5 qualifying wager on any market. Wait for FanDuel to issue your $50 bonus bet within 72 hours of the wager settling. Place a $5 wager on each of the next three consecutive days to earn the remaining bonus bets. Use each bonus bet within seven days. Any winnings from a bonus bet are withdrawable, but the bonus stake is not.

Want a closer look at the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users

The welcome offer is just the start. FanDuel regularly rolls out boosts, bonuses and special offers for current customers, and many are tied to big games like Vikings-49ers.

Open the Promotions tab in the FanDuel Sportsbook app to see what is live before each game. Checking it often helps you catch new deals as they arrive, so you never miss a chance to add value to your next bet.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.