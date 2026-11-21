New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for four consecutive days to get up to $200 in bonus bets.

The FanDuel promo code offer gives new users up to $200 in bonus bets as of Saturday, Nov. 21. Place a $5 wager on Week 12 college football, then keep betting daily to unlock more. Check out other sportsbook promos too.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Week 12 college football

Good news for new bettors: no FanDuel promo code is required to claim this FanDuel sign-up bonus. Just create an account, deposit at least $5 and wager $5 or more each day for four consecutive days. Each day's qualifying wager triggers a $50 bonus bet, which adds up to $200 in total.

Week 12 gives you plenty of ways to start. Your first qualifying wager on Saturday can target a game like BYU at Kansas, which kicks off at 12:00 PM ET. That bet counts as day 1 of the four-day stretch, and you will need to place a $5 wager on each of the next three days to collect the full amount.

Here is how the offer plays out with a $5 bet on BYU at Kansas. If your bet wins, you collect your cash winnings, and FanDuel still issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling. If your bet loses, you still receive the $50 in bonus bets, since the bonus does not depend on the outcome of your wager.

Keep these key terms in mind before you claim the offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling, whether it wins or loses.

Repeat the $5 daily wager for the following three consecutive days to maximize the offer. If you skip a day, the bonus for that day is voided.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The bonus bet stake is not returned in any winnings.

Qualifying wagers cannot use bonus funds or profit boosts, and they cannot be cashed out.

You cannot withdraw bonus bets. If a bonus bet wins, the winnings become withdrawable.

The slate is stacked, which makes picking a first wager fun. No. 4 UCLA visits Michigan, No. 8 Indiana travels to Washington, and No. 5 Texas hosts Arkansas. In the evening, No. 1 Georgia visits No. 21 South Carolina in the weekend's lone matchup between ranked teams, while undefeated No. 2 Utah takes on TCU.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

FanDuel odds for Week 12 college football Saturday

Here are the current FanDuel odds for three early Saturday matchups. All three games start at 12:00 PM ET.

BYU at Kansas: Moneyline BYU -215, Kansas +176. Spread: BYU -5.5. Total: 47.5.

Ohio State at Nebraska: Moneyline Ohio State ~-153, Nebraska ~+135. Spread: Ohio State ~-3. Total: ~42.

Wake Forest at Georgia Tech: Moneyline Wake Forest ~-1515, Georgia Tech ~+975. Spread: Wake Forest ~-21. Total: ~57.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Saturday's games

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first qualifying bet on Week 12 college football.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and tap to create your new account. Verify your identity so you qualify for the welcome offer. Go to the Cashier section, choose your banking option and deposit at least $5. Browse Saturday's college football slate and pick a game, such as BYU at Kansas at 12:00 PM ET. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any betting market. Wait for FanDuel to issue your $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the $5 wager on each of the next three consecutive days to unlock the remaining bonus bets. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance.

Want the full breakdown before you sign up? Read our FanDuel review for a closer look at the app.

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users beyond Saturday's games

The fun does not stop once you claim your welcome offer. FanDuel regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for current customers, and many of them tie to big sporting events like the college football slate.

To find the latest deals, open the Promotions section in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Check back often, because new offers can pop up before kickoff and carry through the rest of the college football season.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.