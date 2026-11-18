The FanDuel promo code offer gives new users up to $200 in bonus bets for Wednesday's Celtics vs. Nuggets game. These sportsbook promos are live as of Nov. 18, and no code is required to claim them. Bet $5 or more daily for four days to earn $50 each day.

Check out other sportsbook promos to compare.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for four consecutive days to get up to $200 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Celtics vs. Nuggets

The current FanDuel promo code new-user offer spreads the bonus over four days. Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market each day for four consecutive days, and FanDuel issues a $50 bonus bet after each wager settles. This FanDuel sign-up bonus is worth up to $200 in total, and no FanDuel promo code is required to claim it.

Boston vs. Denver tips off at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, which makes it a strong choice for your Day 1 wager. Treat this game as your first qualifying bet, then repeat the process on the next three days to collect the full bonus.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind with this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer:

Create a FanDuel Sportsbook account and make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, such as Boston vs. Denver.

FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of your wager settling, whether it wins or loses.

Repeat the $5 wager on the following three consecutive days to earn the full $200.

If you skip a day, the bonus for that day is voided.

Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

Your qualifying wager cannot use bonus funds or profit boosts, and it cannot be cashed out.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings, and bonus bets cannot be withdrawn.

Say you bet $5 on the Celtics on the moneyline and Boston wins. You collect your winnings, and FanDuel still sends your $50 bonus bet. If Denver wins instead, your $5 wager loses, but you receive the same $50 bonus bet to use on a later game.

This game has plenty of storylines to bet on. Boston snapped a six-game winning streak with a 115-105 loss to Orlando, while Denver fell 117-105 to Phoenix and has lost three of its last four at home. Nikola Jokic nearly posted another triple-double on average at 24.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game, and Jayson Tatum leads Boston at 26.5 points per game.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Celtics vs. Nuggets odds at FanDuel

Here are the current FanDuel odds for Wednesday's matchup at 9:30 PM ET.

Moneyline: Celtics -146, Nuggets +124.

Spread: Celtics -2.5.

Total: 221.5.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code offer for Celtics vs. Nuggets

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first wager on Boston vs. Denver.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account. Verify your identity to qualify for the welcome offer. Go to the Cashier section, choose your banking option and deposit at least $5. Find Celtics vs. Nuggets and place a qualifying wager of at least $5. Wait for your wager to settle and receive $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Repeat with a $5 wager on each of the next three days to unlock the full $200. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance.

Want more details before you sign up? Read our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel promos for existing users after Celtics vs. Nuggets

The fun does not stop once you finish the welcome offer. FanDuel regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for current customers, covering NBA games and many other sports.

To find what is available, open the Promotions section in the FanDuel Sportsbook app before each game. Checking it often helps you catch new offers, and you can then apply them to your next Celtics or Nuggets wager.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.