FanDuel Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus Bets for Ravens vs. Falcons Sunday Night Football

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

New bettors can claim up to $250 in bonus bets ahead of Ravens vs. Falcons on Oct. 11. The FanDuel promo code offer provides daily bonuses across five consecutive days, making it perfect for building a bankroll before this primetime matchup. Check out other sportsbook promos to compare your options.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Ravens vs. Falcons

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code to claim. Instead, new users simply need to place qualifying wagers to unlock bonus bets. Here's how it breaks down: place a $5 wager on any market, and you'll receive $50 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses. Repeat this process for five consecutive days to maximize the offer and earn up to $250 in total bonus bets.

The terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus include:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make a minimum deposit of $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets after your first bet, regardless of the outcome.

Repeat daily wagers for five consecutive days to earn up to $250 in bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

For the Ravens vs. Falcons game, you could place your first $5 wager on the spread, moneyline, or any other available market. If you bet on Atlanta to cover and they win, you keep your winnings plus receive the $50 bonus bet. If Baltimore pulls off the upset, you still get the $50 bonus bet to use on another market. This flexibility makes the FanDuel promo codes ideal for testing different betting strategies throughout the week.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for Sunday night's game

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Ravens vs. Falcons:

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum deposit of $5. Browse the Ravens vs. Falcons betting markets and place your first $5 wager. After your bet settles, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets. Repeat steps 4 and 5 for the next four days to earn additional $50 bonus bets each day. Use your bonus bets on any eligible market before they expire in seven days.

For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers

FanDuel regularly updates its promotions with daily boosts, parlay bonuses, and other exciting offers for established users. These promotions change frequently and provide ongoing value to your betting experience. To discover what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and tap the Promotions tab to see all active bonuses and boosts tailored to your preferences.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.