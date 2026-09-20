FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 Bonus Bets for Bengals vs. Texans on Sunday

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets with the FanDuel promo code offer available through Sept. 20. This welcome bonus lets you bet on the Bengals vs. Texans matchup while earning bonus bets through sportsbook promos . The offer is perfect for anyone looking to get started with a major sportsbook.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Bengals vs. Texans

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code to claim. Instead, you'll earn bonus bets by completing simple qualifying steps over seven consecutive days, starting with the Bengals vs. Texans game on Sept. 20. Here's how the offer breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Wager $5 or more on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.

Use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50.

If your token bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day.

Let's say you place a $50 bet on the Bengals to beat the Texans using your first token on Sept. 20. If that bet loses, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets. If it wins, you keep your winnings but don't receive the bonus amount back. You can repeat this process for seven consecutive days, earning up to $350 in bonus bets total if you wager $50 each day and those bets lose.

Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days (168 hours) after you receive them. You cannot withdraw bonus bets directly, but any winnings from bets placed with bonus bets become withdrawable funds. The offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for the Bengals vs. Texans game

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on the Bengals vs. Texans matchup with your welcome bonus:

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete the registration process with your personal information. Verify your identity as required by FanDuel. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market for the Bengals vs. Texans game on Sept. 20. Receive your first bet reset token immediately after your qualifying wager settles. Use your token to place a bet between $1 and $50 on any eligible market. If your token bet loses, your stake returns as bonus bets within 24 hours. Repeat this process for six more consecutive days to earn up to seven tokens and maximize your bonus bets.

For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and ongoing bonuses

FanDuel regularly updates its promotions beyond the welcome offer, providing existing customers with daily boosts, parlay bonuses, and other special offers. You can discover these promotions by opening the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigating to the Promotions tab, where you'll find all active offers available in your state. These bonuses change frequently, so checking the app regularly ensures you never miss out on valuable betting opportunities.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.