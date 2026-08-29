FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 Bonus Bets for New Mexico State vs. Florida State
New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.
New Mexico State visits Florida State on Saturday, Aug. 30, and it's the perfect time to claim a welcome bonus. We're breaking down the latest FanDuel promo code offer that gives new users up to $350 in bonus bets when they sign up and start betting on this college football matchup. Check out available sportsbook promos to maximize your betting experience this season.
How the FanDuel promo code offer works for the Seminoles game
The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. New customers simply need to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app, create an account, and deposit at least $5 to get started. The welcome bonus structure works over seven consecutive days, making the New Mexico State vs. Florida State game an ideal starting point for your betting journey.
Here's how the bonus bets work: Each day for seven days, place a $5 wager on any betting market. FanDuel awards a bet reset token for each qualifying day, regardless of whether your $5 bet wins or loses. You can then use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50. If that bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day. For example, if you place a $50 bet on Florida State to cover the spread against New Mexico State and it loses, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets to use on future wagers.
The bonus bets themselves are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance. If you win a wager using bonus bets, the winnings become withdrawable, but the bonus amount itself is not returned as part of your payout. Say you use a $25 bonus bet on a New Mexico State prop bet that wins and pays out $75 total. You keep the $75 in winnings, but the $25 bonus bet stake is not returned. This FanDuel sign-up bonus offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026.
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.
- Deposit at least $5 into your account.
- Wager $5 on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.
- Receive a bet reset token for each qualifying day.
- Use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50.
- If your bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for Saturday's game
Claiming your bonus bets is straightforward and takes just a few minutes before kickoff.
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app from your device's app store.
- Tap "Sign Up" and enter your personal information to create your account.
- Verify your identity and location to complete registration.
- Navigate to the "Cashier" section and select your preferred deposit method.
- Deposit at least $5 into your account.
- Browse the New Mexico State vs. Florida State betting markets and place your first $5 qualifying wager.
- Repeat this process for seven consecutive days to earn all available bet reset tokens.
- Use each token on bets between $1 and $50, and collect bonus bets when those wagers lose.
For more details on FanDuel's features and betting options, check out our full FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses
FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing customers throughout the season. Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, you can find these ongoing offers by opening the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigating to the "Promotions" tab. The sportsbook updates this section daily with new betting boosts, parlay offers, and other incentives designed to add value to your wagers. Keep checking back regularly to take advantage of limited-time FanDuel promo codes that can enhance your college football betting strategy.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.