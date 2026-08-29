FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 Bonus Bets for New Mexico State vs. Florida State

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

New Mexico State visits Florida State on Saturday, Aug. 30, and it's the perfect time to claim a welcome bonus. We're breaking down the latest FanDuel promo code offer that gives new users up to $350 in bonus bets when they sign up and start betting on this college football matchup. Check out available sportsbook promos to maximize your betting experience this season.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for the Seminoles game

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. New customers simply need to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app, create an account, and deposit at least $5 to get started. The welcome bonus structure works over seven consecutive days, making the New Mexico State vs. Florida State game an ideal starting point for your betting journey.

Here's how the bonus bets work: Each day for seven days, place a $5 wager on any betting market. FanDuel awards a bet reset token for each qualifying day, regardless of whether your $5 bet wins or loses. You can then use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50. If that bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day. For example, if you place a $50 bet on Florida State to cover the spread against New Mexico State and it loses, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets to use on future wagers.

The bonus bets themselves are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance. If you win a wager using bonus bets, the winnings become withdrawable, but the bonus amount itself is not returned as part of your payout. Say you use a $25 bonus bet on a New Mexico State prop bet that wins and pays out $75 total. You keep the $75 in winnings, but the $25 bonus bet stake is not returned. This FanDuel sign-up bonus offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each qualifying day.

Use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50.

If your bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for Saturday's game

Claiming your bonus bets is straightforward and takes just a few minutes before kickoff.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Tap "Sign Up" and enter your personal information to create your account. Verify your identity and location to complete registration. Navigate to the "Cashier" section and select your preferred deposit method. Deposit at least $5 into your account. Browse the New Mexico State vs. Florida State betting markets and place your first $5 qualifying wager. Repeat this process for seven consecutive days to earn all available bet reset tokens. Use each token on bets between $1 and $50, and collect bonus bets when those wagers lose.

For more details on FanDuel's features and betting options, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing customers throughout the season. Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, you can find these ongoing offers by opening the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigating to the "Promotions" tab. The sportsbook updates this section daily with new betting boosts, parlay offers, and other incentives designed to add value to your wagers. Keep checking back regularly to take advantage of limited-time FanDuel promo codes that can enhance your college football betting strategy.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.