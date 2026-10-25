FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 in Bonus Bets for Chiefs vs. Seahawks Sunday Night Football

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for seven consecutive days to get up to $350 in bonus bets.

New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets with a FanDuel promo code when they sign up before Oct. 25. This welcome offer lets you start betting on the Chiefs and Seahawks matchup while building your bankroll with sportsbook promos designed for new customers.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Chiefs vs. Seahawks

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code to claim. Instead, you'll earn $50 in bonus bets each day for five consecutive days after placing a $5 qualifying wager. If your initial bet on the Chiefs-Seahawks game wins, you'll keep your winnings plus receive the $50 bonus bets. If your bet loses, you still get the $50 bonus bets to use on another wager.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make a minimum deposit of $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, including the Chiefs-Seahawks game.

Receive $50 in bonus bets if your bet wins or loses.

Repeat daily wagers for five days to maximize the offer and earn up to $350 in bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The bonus bet stake is not returned in any winnings.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for the Chiefs-Seahawks game

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Sunday Night Football with your bonus bets.

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity. Go to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Chiefs vs. Seahawks game and place a $5 wager on any betting market. After your bet settles, FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets to your account. Repeat this process for up to five consecutive days to earn up to $350 in total bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on any eligible wagers before they expire in seven days.

For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses

FanDuel regularly rolls out additional bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. These promotions change frequently and often include odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and profit boosts on specific games and sports. To discover the latest available offers, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and check the Promotions tab, where you'll find all active deals tailored to your betting interests.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.