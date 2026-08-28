FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 in Bonus Bets for Seahawks vs. Chiefs, NFL Games
New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.
Friday night preseason football arrives with the Seahawks taking on the Chiefs, and new bettors can capitalize on a major welcome offer. I'm breaking down how to claim up to $350 in bonus bets through FanDuel's current FanDuel promo code offer available through Aug. 28. You'll find plenty of sportsbook promos out there, but this welcome bonus stands out for its flexibility and earning potential across the Seahawks-Chiefs matchup.
How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Seahawks vs. Chiefs
The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, you'll earn bonus bets through a straightforward seven-day process that starts with your first wager on Seahawks-Chiefs. Here's what you need to know about this FanDuel sign-up bonus:
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.
- Deposit at least $5 into your account.
- Wager $5 or more on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.
- Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager.
- Use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50.
- If your bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day.
Let's say you place a $50 wager on the Seahawks-Chiefs game using your first bet reset token. If that bet loses, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets back into your account. If your bet wins, you keep your winnings but won't receive the bonus bets. This FanDuel promo code new-user offer gives you seven opportunities to earn bonus bets, with a maximum of $50 per day, totaling up to $350 across the week.
Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days (168 hours) after you receive them. You can use these bonus bets on any eligible market, including additional Seahawks-Chiefs prop bets or other sports. Keep in mind that when you win with bonus bets, the bonus amount itself isn't returned to your account, though your winnings are yours to keep. This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code bonus for the Seahawks-Chiefs game
Follow these steps to sign up and start earning bonus bets on Friday's matchup:
- Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete the registration process with your personal information.
- Verify your identity and location to activate your account.
- Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Browse the Seahawks-Chiefs betting markets and place your first $5 wager on any available option.
- Receive your first bet reset token immediately after your qualifying wager settles.
- Use your token on a bet between $1 and $50; if it loses, bonus bets are credited to your account.
- Repeat this process for six additional days to maximize your bonus potential.
For a deeper look at what FanDuel offers, check out our FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and ongoing offers
FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Once you've claimed your sign-up bonus, you can explore daily specials, parlay boosts, and sport-specific promotions by visiting the Promotions tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These offers change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss out on valuable opportunities to enhance your betting experience. FanDuel promo codes for established users provide another layer of value throughout the football season and beyond.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.