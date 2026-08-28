FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 in Bonus Bets for Seahawks vs. Chiefs, NFL Games

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

Friday night preseason football arrives with the Seahawks taking on the Chiefs, and new bettors can capitalize on a major welcome offer. I'm breaking down how to claim up to $350 in bonus bets through FanDuel's current FanDuel promo code offer available through Aug. 28. You'll find plenty of sportsbook promos out there, but this welcome bonus stands out for its flexibility and earning potential across the Seahawks-Chiefs matchup.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Seahawks vs. Chiefs

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, you'll earn bonus bets through a straightforward seven-day process that starts with your first wager on Seahawks-Chiefs. Here's what you need to know about this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Wager $5 or more on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager.

Use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50.

If your bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day.

Let's say you place a $50 wager on the Seahawks-Chiefs game using your first bet reset token. If that bet loses, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets back into your account. If your bet wins, you keep your winnings but won't receive the bonus bets. This FanDuel promo code new-user offer gives you seven opportunities to earn bonus bets, with a maximum of $50 per day, totaling up to $350 across the week.

Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days (168 hours) after you receive them. You can use these bonus bets on any eligible market, including additional Seahawks-Chiefs prop bets or other sports. Keep in mind that when you win with bonus bets, the bonus amount itself isn't returned to your account, though your winnings are yours to keep. This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code bonus for the Seahawks-Chiefs game

Follow these steps to sign up and start earning bonus bets on Friday's matchup:

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete the registration process with your personal information. Verify your identity and location to activate your account. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse the Seahawks-Chiefs betting markets and place your first $5 wager on any available option. Receive your first bet reset token immediately after your qualifying wager settles. Use your token on a bet between $1 and $50; if it loses, bonus bets are credited to your account. Repeat this process for six additional days to maximize your bonus potential.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel offers, check out our FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and ongoing offers

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Once you've claimed your sign-up bonus, you can explore daily specials, parlay boosts, and sport-specific promotions by visiting the Promotions tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These offers change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss out on valuable opportunities to enhance your betting experience. FanDuel promo codes for established users provide another layer of value throughout the football season and beyond.

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