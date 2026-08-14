FanDuel Promo Code: Get up to $1,000 Bonus for MLB, NFL, and WNBA

21+ (18+ D.C.) Opt in req. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. Select US states only. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Friday's slate

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, you'll earn bonus bets through a simple five-day wagering structure that starts with your first bet on Friday's games. Here's how it works: deposit at least $5, then wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days across the NFL preseason games, MLB contests, or the WNBA matchup.

Each day you meet the $5 wagering requirement, you'll receive a bet reset token. You can then place a bet between $1 and $200 using that token on any of Friday's games or future events. If your bet loses, you'll get your stake back as bonus bets, up to $200 per day. For example, if you place a $75 bet on the Dolphins-Commanders game and it loses, you'll receive $75 in bonus bets to use on subsequent wagers. If you win that same $75 bet, the winnings go directly into your account as cash.

The bonus bets themselves cannot be withdrawn as cash, but they can be used to place additional wagers across FanDuel's full sportsbook. Your bonus funds will appear in your account within 72 hours of bet settlement, and you'll need to complete a one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings. This FanDuel Sportsbook promo code new-user offer applies to all betting markets, so you can use your daily wagers on moneylines, spreads, totals, or prop bets across the NFL preseason, MLB games, and WNBA action.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Friday's games

Getting started with this FanDuel promo codes offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to begin betting on Friday's slate:

Register for a FanDuel Sportsbook account by providing your personal information, including date of birth and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, which you'll need to claim your bonus. Deposit at least $5 into your new account. Place a $5 wager on any betting market on Friday's games, such as the Dolphins-Commanders matchup or the Yankees-Blue Jays game. Receive your first bet reset token after your initial wager settles. Use your token to place a bet between $1 and $200 on any subsequent game. Repeat this process for four more consecutive days to earn up to five bet reset tokens and maximize your bonus bets.

For more details on FanDuel's features and betting options, check out our FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, FanDuel continues to reward its customers with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly rolls out daily boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific offers that can enhance your betting value. To discover these additional opportunities, simply open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promotions tab, where you'll find the latest available offers updated throughout the day.

These promotions change frequently and cover everything from NFL preseason action to MLB regular season games and WNBA matchups. By checking the Promotions section regularly, you'll stay informed about limited-time boosts and special offers tailored to the current sports schedule. This ensures you're always taking advantage of the best value available when placing your bets.

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