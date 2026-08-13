FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets for Lions vs. Bengals

21+ (18+ D.C.) Opt in req. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. Select US states only. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

The Lions and Bengals kick off their preseason Thursday night, and it's the perfect time to claim a welcome offer from FanDuel. New users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets by signing up and placing qualifying wagers. We've broken down how to claim this FanDuel promo code offer on Aug. 13 and use it to bet on the matchup. Check out sportsbook promos for more welcome bonuses across the industry.

How the FanDuel sign-up bonus works for Lions vs. Bengals

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, you'll earn bonus bets by meeting simple requirements over five consecutive days, starting with the Lions-Bengals game on Thursday night. Here's what you need to know:

Deposit at least $5 into your FanDuel Sportsbook account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you place a qualifying wager.

Use your tokens to place bets between $1 and $200.

If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200 per day.

Let's say you place a $50 bet on the Lions-Bengals game using your first reset token. If the bet wins, you keep your winnings and move forward. If it loses, FanDuel credits you with $50 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. You can repeat this process for up to five days, earning bonus bets on losing wagers each time.

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward and doesn't require a promotional code at sign-up. Your bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of each bet settling. You'll need to complete a one-time playthrough requirement before withdrawing any winnings from your bonus bets.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo codes for Lions vs. Bengals

Signing up and placing your first bet on the Lions-Bengals matchup takes just a few minutes.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account with your personal information. Deposit at least $5 into your account to qualify for the welcome bonus. Place a $5 wager on any betting market for the Lions vs. Bengals game on Thursday night. Receive your first bet reset token after your wager settles. Use your token to place a bet between $1 and $200 on any FanDuel market. If your bet loses, bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours. Repeat this process for up to four more consecutive days to earn additional bonus bets.

For more details on FanDuel's features and betting options, check out our FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users

FanDuel regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for players who already have accounts. These promotions change frequently and cover everything from parlay boosts to profit boosts on specific sports and events. To find the latest offers available to you, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promotions section, where you'll see all active deals tailored to your account status and betting history.

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