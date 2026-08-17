FanDuel Promo Code: Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets for MLB & WNBA Games

21+ (18+ D.C.) Opt in req. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. Select US states only. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

Monday's sports slate brings 11 MLB games and a WNBA matchup, creating multiple betting opportunities throughout the day. We're highlighting how you can claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets with a FanDuel promo code offer on Aug. 17 while betting on these games. Check out our guide to sportsbook promos for more welcome offers across the industry.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Monday's games

The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no code at all. Instead, new users simply need to meet a few straightforward requirements to unlock bonus bets. You'll deposit at least $5, then wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days, starting with Monday's slate.

Here's how the bonus structure works: Each day you place a $5 wager, you'll receive a bet reset token. You can then use that token to place a bet between $1 and $200. If your bet loses, you'll get your stake back as bonus bets, up to $200 per day. If your bet wins, you keep your winnings and can use future tokens on subsequent days. For example, if you bet $50 on the Padres-Mets matchup on Monday and lose, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets to use on Tuesday's games.

The offer terms include the following:

Deposit a minimum of $5 into your FanDuel account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive one bet reset token per day for each qualifying wager.

Place bets between $1 and $200 using your tokens.

If a token bet loses, receive your stake back as bonus bets.

Bonus bets appear in your account within 72 hours of bet settlement.

Complete a one-time playthrough requirement to withdraw your winnings.

Monday's slate offers the perfect starting point for this five-day promotion. The Cardinals-Reds doubleheader kicks off the day early, giving you an immediate opportunity to place your first $5 wager and earn your first token. Whether you back St. Louis in Game 1 or take Cincinnati, that initial bet counts toward your daily requirement. Later, the Padres-Mets evening matchup and the Dodgers-Rockies late game at Coors Field provide additional betting angles throughout the day.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Monday's games

Claiming your FanDuel sign-up bonus is simple and takes just a few minutes.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account with your personal information, including date of birth and email address. Deposit at least $5 into your new FanDuel account. Place a $5 wager on any betting market on Monday's games, such as the Cardinals-Reds doubleheader or the Padres-Mets matchup. Receive your first bet reset token after your Monday wager settles. Use your token to place a bet between $1 and $200 on Tuesday's games. If your token bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets equal to your stake. Repeat this process for four more consecutive days to maximize your bonus potential.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and ongoing offers

FanDuel regularly rolls out bonus opportunities and promotional boosts for both new and existing customers. Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, you'll want to explore what else the sportsbook has available. Existing users can find daily bonuses, parlay boosts, and other limited-time promotions by navigating to the Promotions tab on the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

These ongoing FanDuel promo codes and offers change frequently, so checking the Promotions section regularly ensures you don't miss out on valuable opportunities. Whether you're looking to boost a parlay on the Braves-Twins playoff positioning matchup or find enhanced odds on the White Sox-Cubs rivalry game, FanDuel keeps its promotional calendar active throughout the sports calendar.

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