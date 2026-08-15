FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets for UFC 330

21+ (18+ D.C.) Opt in req. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. Select US states only. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

UFC 330 brings championship-level action to Philadelphia on Aug. 14, and we can help you make the most of it with a $1,000 bonus bets welcome offer. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this bonus. Check out our sportsbook promos guide for more ways to maximize your betting experience.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for UFC 330

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer is straightforward and doesn't require a code to activate. New users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets by meeting simple requirements over five consecutive days. This FanDuel sign-up bonus is perfect timing for UFC 330, where you can place your initial wagers on Makhachev versus Machado Garry or any other fights on the card.

Here's how the offer works:

Deposit at least $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager.

Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token each day.

If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $200 per day.

Let's say you place a $50 bet on Makhachev to win on day one using your token. If that bet wins, you keep your winnings and move forward. If it loses, you'll get $50 in bonus bets to use on day two's UFC action or any other market. Over five days, you could accumulate up to $1,000 in bonus bets if each daily bet loses.

The bonus bets appear in your account within 72 hours of settlement, and you'll need to complete a one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings. This FanDuel promo code new-user offer gives you multiple chances to build your bankroll while enjoying UFC 330 and beyond.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code bonus for UFC 330

Claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes, and you'll be ready to bet on UFC 330 before the main card starts.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app and create your account with your personal information. Deposit at least $5 into your new account. Place a $5 wager on any market on day one, starting with UFC 330 fights like Makhachev versus Machado Garry. Receive your first bet reset token and place a bet between $1 and $200. Repeat this process for four more consecutive days to earn additional tokens and bonus bets. Once your bonus bets are credited, complete the playthrough requirement and withdraw your winnings.

For a complete breakdown of FanDuel's features and betting options, check out our full FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses for existing users

FanDuel doesn't stop rewarding players after the welcome bonus. The sportsbook regularly rolls out daily bonuses, boosts, and special promotions for existing customers. You can find these ongoing FanDuel promo codes by opening the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigating to the Promotions section, where you'll discover updated offers tailored to current sporting events. Whether you're looking for odds boosts on UFC 330 or other sports, FanDuel keeps its promotion page fresh with new opportunities to add value to your bets.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.