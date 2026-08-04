FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up To $1000 Back in Bonus Bets Starting With a Wager on Tuesday MLB or WNBA Action

Tuesday's sports schedule delivers compelling matchups across both the MLB and WNBA, making it the perfect day to claim a welcome bonus. New users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets through FanDuel's new-user offer available on Aug. 4. Whether you're eyeing the Dodgers-Cubs showdown at Wrigley Field or the Tempo-Valkyries WNBA matchup, this sportsbook promos welcome offer gives you multiple opportunities to wager on the day's action.

21+ (18+ D.C.) Opt in req. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. Select US states only. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Tuesday's games

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, new customers simply need to deposit at least $5 and place $5 wagers on any betting market each day for five consecutive days. You'll receive a bet reset token for each day you meet this requirement, allowing you to place bets between $1 and $200 using those tokens.

Here's how the bonus bets work in practice. If you place a $50 bet on the Dodgers to beat the Cubs on Tuesday and that wager loses, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. Conversely, if your bet wins, you keep your winnings and can continue building your bankroll for the remaining days of the promotion. The beauty of this offer is that you earn bonus bets regardless of whether your daily wagers win or lose, as long as you meet the $5 minimum bet requirement each day.

The terms and conditions for this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer include the following:

Deposit a minimum of $5 into your account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive one bet reset token per day wagered.

Place bets between $1 and $200 with each token.

Receive bonus bets equal to your stake (up to $200) if your token bet loses.

Complete a one-time playthrough requirement to unlock winnings.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Tuesday's matchups

Claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few straightforward steps.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account with your personal information, including date of birth and email address. Deposit at least $5 into your new account. Place a $5 wager on any betting market on Tuesday's games, such as a moneyline bet on the Dodgers-Cubs game or a point spread selection from the 15-game MLB slate. Repeat this process for four more consecutive days, earning one bet reset token per day. Use your tokens to place bets between $1 and $200, and receive bonus bets if those wagers lose.

For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. These offers vary by sport and season, giving you plenty of opportunities to maximize your betting value beyond the initial welcome bonus. To discover what's currently available, simply navigate to the Promotions section within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where you'll find daily deals, parlay boosts, and other special offers tailored to upcoming games and events.

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