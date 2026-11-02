New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for three consecutive days to get up to $150 in bonus bets.

New bettors can earn up to $150 in bonus bets when they sign up with FanDuel ahead of Monday Night Football on Nov. 2. The matchup between the Chicago Bears and defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks features two teams that just made major trades to bolster their rosters. Check out sportsbook promos to compare offers, but this FanDuel promo code welcome offer stands out for its flexibility and generous bonus structure.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Bears vs. Seahawks

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome bonus. Instead, new customers simply need to place qualifying wagers over consecutive days to unlock bonus bets. Here's how the FanDuel sign-up bonus works when you bet on the Bears-Seahawks matchup:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any market for the Bears vs. Seahawks game or any other betting option.

FanDuel will issue $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours after your wager settles, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.

Repeat this process for up to three consecutive days to earn up to $150 in total bonus bets.

Your bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

If you place a $5 wager on the Bears to cover the spread and win, you'll receive your winnings plus the $50 bonus bet. If that same wager loses, you still get the $50 bonus bet to use on another market. The key is placing a qualifying wager each day for consecutive days to maximize your bonus potential.

This FanDuel promo code new-user offer gives you multiple opportunities to build your bankroll before the Bears and Seahawks take the field. With the Bears' high-powered offense led by Caleb Williams facing Seattle's elite defense that just shut down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, there will be plenty of betting angles to explore with your bonus bets.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel bonus bets for Monday Night Football

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on the Bears vs. Seahawks with your bonus bets:

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity to complete registration. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse the Bears vs. Seahawks betting markets and place your first $5 qualifying wager. Wait for your wager to settle, then FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours. Repeat steps four and five for the next two consecutive days to earn up to $150 in total bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on any eligible market before they expire in seven days.

For a complete breakdown of FanDuel's features and betting options, check out our FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promotions and bonuses

FanDuel regularly rolls out additional promotions and bonuses for both new and existing customers throughout the year. Beyond the welcome offer, you'll find daily boosts, profit boosts, and special promotions tied to major sporting events. To discover what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and check the "Promotions" tab, where you'll see all active FanDuel promo codes and bonus opportunities.

Existing customers should make it a habit to browse the Promotions section before placing bets on games like Bears vs. Seahawks. FanDuel frequently updates its offers, so you may find enhanced odds, parlay boosts, or other valuable promotions that can increase your potential winnings. The sportsbook's commitment to rewarding loyal players means there's always something new to explore.

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