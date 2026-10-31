FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $150 in Bonus Bets for Florida vs. Georgia

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for three consecutive days to get up to $150 in bonus bets.

New bettors can claim up to $150 in bonus bets when they sign up with FanDuel for the Florida vs. Georgia matchup on Oct. 31. The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to activate, and we can use it to place wagers on this SEC rivalry. Check out our sportsbook promos guide for more welcome offers.

How the FanDuel sign-up bonus works for Florida vs. Georgia

The FanDuel promo code offer delivers $50 in bonus bets each day for three consecutive days when you wager $5 or more daily. No code is required to unlock this welcome offer. If your $5 bet on the Bulldogs or Gators wins, you'll receive your winnings plus the $50 bonus bet within 72 hours. If your initial wager loses, you'll still get the $50 bonus bet to use on another market.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this FanDuel promo code new-user offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours after your qualifying wager settles.

Repeat daily wagers for the next two consecutive days to maximize the offer.

Your bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

You can use your bonus bets on any market during the Florida vs. Georgia game, whether you're backing the Bulldogs' defense or betting on running back Jadan Baugh's scoring potential for the Gators. The bonus bets themselves cannot be withdrawn, but any winnings from them become available for withdrawal after your bet settles.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo codes offer for the Gators and Bulldogs

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first wager on Florida vs. Georgia:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Create your account and verify your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse the Florida vs. Georgia betting markets and place a $5 wager on your selection. After your bet settles, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Repeat steps 4 and 5 for the next two consecutive days to earn up to $150 total in bonus bets.

For a deeper look at the platform's features and functionality, check out our full FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo offers available now

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. You can find these ongoing offers by opening the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigating to the Promotions tab, where daily deals and special wagers appear. These bonuses give loyal bettors additional ways to maximize their action on games like Florida vs. Georgia and beyond.

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