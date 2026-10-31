FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $150 in Bonus Bets for Miami vs. North Carolina

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for three consecutive days to get up to $150 in bonus bets.

FanDuel promo code offer: Get up to $150 in bonus bets when you bet on Miami vs. North Carolina on Oct. 31. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome offer. Check out sportsbook promos for more opportunities.

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer gives new customers up to $150 in bonus bets over seven consecutive days. You don't need a code to claim this promotion. Simply download the FanDuel Sportsbook app, create your account, and make a minimum $5 deposit to get started.

Here's how the bonus structure works: Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market for Miami vs. North Carolina on Oct. 31. Whether your bet wins or loses, FanDuel will issue you $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of your wager settling. Repeat this process for the next six consecutive days to earn up to $150 in total bonus bets.

For example, if you place a $5 bet on Miami to cover the spread and the Hurricanes win, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets regardless of your initial wager's outcome. If your bet loses, you still get the $50 bonus. The key is placing at least a $5 qualifying wager each day without missing a day during the promotional period.

Important terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Your qualifying wager must be at least $5 on any betting market.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

Your qualifying wager cannot use bonus funds, profit boosts, or be cashed out.

If you don't place a bet during your promotional period, the bonus for that day will be voided.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for the Miami vs. North Carolina game

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Miami vs. North Carolina with your bonus bets:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by verifying your identity. Go to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred banking method. Navigate to the Miami vs. North Carolina game and place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market. After your wager settles, FanDuel will issue $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Repeat steps 3 and 4 for the next six consecutive days to maximize your bonus up to $150. Use your bonus bets on eligible wagers; if they win, the winnings become withdrawable.

For more details on FanDuel's features and betting options, check out our FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and offers for existing customers

FanDuel regularly updates its promotions with new bonuses and boosts for established bettors. These offers change frequently and provide excellent value for those already using the platform. To discover what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and visit the Promotions tab to browse all active offers.

Existing customers can find daily boosts, parlay specials, and other incentives tailored to various sports and events. The Promotions section is your go-to destination for staying informed about the latest opportunities to enhance your betting experience at FanDuel.

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