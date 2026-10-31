FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $150 in Bonus Bets for Miami vs. North Carolina
New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for three consecutive days to get up to $150 in bonus bets.
FanDuel promo code offer: Get up to $150 in bonus bets when you bet on Miami vs. North Carolina on Oct. 31. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome offer. Check out sportsbook promos for more opportunities.
The FanDuel promo code welcome offer gives new customers up to $150 in bonus bets over seven consecutive days. You don't need a code to claim this promotion. Simply download the FanDuel Sportsbook app, create your account, and make a minimum $5 deposit to get started.
Here's how the bonus structure works: Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market for Miami vs. North Carolina on Oct. 31. Whether your bet wins or loses, FanDuel will issue you $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of your wager settling. Repeat this process for the next six consecutive days to earn up to $150 in total bonus bets.
For example, if you place a $5 bet on Miami to cover the spread and the Hurricanes win, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets regardless of your initial wager's outcome. If your bet loses, you still get the $50 bonus. The key is placing at least a $5 qualifying wager each day without missing a day during the promotional period.
Important terms and conditions to keep in mind:
- Your qualifying wager must be at least $5 on any betting market.
- Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.
- The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.
- Your qualifying wager cannot use bonus funds, profit boosts, or be cashed out.
- If you don't place a bet during your promotional period, the bonus for that day will be voided.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for the Miami vs. North Carolina game
Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Miami vs. North Carolina with your bonus bets:
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by verifying your identity.
- Go to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred banking method.
- Navigate to the Miami vs. North Carolina game and place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.
- After your wager settles, FanDuel will issue $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
- Repeat steps 3 and 4 for the next six consecutive days to maximize your bonus up to $150.
- Use your bonus bets on eligible wagers; if they win, the winnings become withdrawable.
For more details on FanDuel's features and betting options, check out our FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and offers for existing customers
FanDuel regularly updates its promotions with new bonuses and boosts for established bettors. These offers change frequently and provide excellent value for those already using the platform. To discover what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and visit the Promotions tab to browse all active offers.
Existing customers can find daily boosts, parlay specials, and other incentives tailored to various sports and events. The Promotions section is your go-to destination for staying informed about the latest opportunities to enhance your betting experience at FanDuel.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a sports betting specialist at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.