FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $150 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 8 Sunday

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for three consecutive days to get up to $150 in bonus bets.

New bettors can claim up to $150 in bonus bets on Nov. 1 when they sign up with a FanDuel promo code offer. This welcome bonus lets you dive into an action-packed slate of NFL matchups, including the Ravens-Bills showdown and Vikings-Lions battle. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare your options before placing your first wager.

How the FanDuel sign-up bonus works for NFL Week 8

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. You'll earn $50 in bonus bets each day for three consecutive days when you wager $5 or more daily on any betting market. Whether you're backing the Bills to extend their winning streak after the bye or betting on the undefeated Vikings against Detroit, every qualifying wager counts toward unlocking your bonus bets.

Here's what you need to know about this FanDuel promo code new-user offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours after your wager settles, whether it wins or loses.

Repeat daily wagers for the next two consecutive days to maximize your bonus bets.

Your bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so use them quickly on Ravens-Bills, Vikings-Lions, or any other Week 8 matchup.

The bonus stake does not return in your winnings.

If you place a $5 bet on the Ravens to cover against Buffalo and your wager loses, FanDuel still credits you $50 in bonus bets. If your bet wins, you keep your winnings plus receive the $50 bonus bets. Repeat this process for two more consecutive days to earn the full $150 in bonus bets.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Week 8 betting

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on NFL Week 8 games with your bonus bets:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app on your mobile device or visit the website. Tap "Sign Up" and enter your personal information to create your account. Verify your identity and complete the registration process. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Browse the NFL Week 8 betting markets and place a $5 wager on any game, such as Ravens-Bills or Vikings-Lions. After your bet settles, FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours. Repeat steps five and six for the next two consecutive days to earn the full $150 in bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on any eligible wager before they expire in seven days.

For a complete breakdown of FanDuel's features and offerings, check out our FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and ongoing offers

FanDuel regularly rolls out additional bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the week. These promotions vary by sport and matchup, giving you plenty of ways to maximize your betting value beyond the welcome offer. To discover what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and head to the Promotions tab, where you'll find all active FanDuel promo codes and special offers tailored to your interests.

Existing users can also take advantage of profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions that FanDuel updates regularly. Check back often during NFL season to catch limited-time offers that can enhance your Week 8 bets and beyond.

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