FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $200 in Bonus Bets for College Football Week 11

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for four consecutive days to get up to $200 in bonus bets.

The FanDuel promo code offer gives new users up to $200 in bonus bets for Saturday's college football slate. As of Saturday, Nov. 14, I can confirm this is one of the best sportsbook promos available. Place your first bet on Duke at Miami or any other Week 11 game.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Week 11

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this offer. New users who wager $5 or more each day for four consecutive days earn a $50 bonus bet daily, which adds up to $200 in bonus bets. This FanDuel sign-up bonus pays out whether your qualifying bet wins or loses.

I treat the Week 11 slate as day 1 of the four-day stretch. Saturday's loaded card, including Georgia, Alabama, Texas and Utah in the ranked matchups, gives you plenty of markets for that first $5 wager. Duke at Miami kicks off at 12:00 PM ET, so you can lock in your qualifying bet before the early window opens.

Here is how the win-or-lose scenarios play out. Say you wager $5 on Miami to beat Duke and the Hurricanes cover. You collect your winnings and still receive $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the bet settling. If Duke pulls the upset and your wager loses, you still get the same $50 in bonus bets.

Keep these key terms in mind before you claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of your wager settling, win or lose.

Repeat the $5 wager for the following three consecutive days. If you skip a day, the bonus for that day is voided.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

Your qualifying wager cannot use bonus funds or profit boosts, and it cannot be cashed out.

The bonus bet stake is not returned in any winnings, and you cannot withdraw bonus bets.

Like a well-timed fourth-down call, the daily structure rewards bettors who stay consistent. Miss a day and you lose that day's $50, so plan your four bets ahead of time. Most FanDuel promo codes tied to new-user offers work the same way, but this one needs no code at all.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

FanDuel odds for Week 11 college football games

Here are the current FanDuel odds for three of Saturday's noon games, all kicking off at 12:00 PM ET:

Duke at Miami: Moneyline Duke +425, Miami -486. Spread Miami -14. Total 54.5.

Wake Forest at SMU: Moneyline Wake Forest -115, SMU +113. Spread Wake Forest -2. Total 61.5.

Northwestern at Ohio State: Moneyline Northwestern +292, Ohio State -292. Spread Ohio State -9.5. Total 48.5.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code offer and bet on Week 11

Follow these steps to start your four-day run with a Week 11 college football wager:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and register for a new account. Verify your identity to qualify for the welcome offer. Go to the Cashier section and make a deposit of at least $5. Browse the Week 11 college football markets, such as Duke at Miami. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any betting market. Look for $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours after your wager settles. Repeat your $5 wager on each of the next three days to earn the full $200 in bonus bets.

Want more details before you sign up? Read our complete FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users

The fun does not stop after the welcome offer ends. FanDuel regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for current customers, and many of them target big college football Saturdays like this one.

Open the Promotions section in the FanDuel Sportsbook app to see what is live before kickoff. Checking it each week can help you find extra value on Texas at LSU, Utah at Arizona and the rest of the Week 11 card.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.