FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $200 in Bonus Bets for Commanders vs. Giants on Thursday Night Football

New users can claim FanDuel promo code value this week without entering a code. As of Thursday, Nov. 12, FanDuel is offering up to $200 in bonus bets to new customers. Place your first bet on tonight's Washington-New York game, and check out more sportsbook promos for other options.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for four consecutive days to get up to $200 in bonus bets.

Commanders vs. Giants on Thursday Night Football: what to know

NFL Week 10 kicks off tonight with Washington visiting New York at MetLife Stadium at 8:15 PM ET on Prime Video. New York leads the NFC East at 5-2-1, while Washington enters at 2-5-1 after the teams tied 27-27 on Oct. 11. That rematch comes with plenty of storylines.

J.J. McCarthy is set to make his first home start for New York despite a hip injury suffered Sunday. Washington's pass defense ranks third-worst in the league, which could give McCarthy room to work. On the other side, Jayden Daniels enters without an interception in 180 pass attempts this season, so both quarterbacks bring intrigue to the primetime stage.

Thursday's slate is not limited to the gridiron. The NBA has four games, including Toronto at Philadelphia and Detroit at Washington at 7 PM ET, Dallas at Minnesota at 8 PM ET on NBA TV, and Charlotte at Phoenix at 9 PM ET. The NHL has 11 games, starting with Carolina vs. Seattle in Finland at 12 PM ET and ending with New York at Los Angeles at 10 PM ET. Your first qualifying bet can go on any betting market, so you have plenty of choices.

Here are the current odds for the game. Odds are subject to change, so check the FanDuel Sportsbook app for the latest lines.

Commanders vs. Giants odds

Moneyline: Commanders +145, Giants -170.

Spread: Commanders +3, Giants -3.

Total: Over 36, Under 36.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Commanders vs. Giants

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome offer. You just wager $5 or more each day for four consecutive days, and each day triggers a $50 bonus bet. That adds up to as much as $200 in bonus bets, and this FanDuel sign-up bonus works for any betting market.

Tonight's game counts as day 1. If you bet $5 on the Giants moneyline or the Commanders spread, you will earn $50 in bonus bets whether that wager wins or loses. Then you repeat the process for the next three days to collect the rest of the bonus. Remember that this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code alternative rewards consistency, so plan out your four bets ahead of time.

Here is how the win and loss scenarios work. Say you put $5 on the Giants moneyline at -170 and New York wins. You collect your winnings, and the $50 bonus bet still lands in your account within 72 hours of settlement. If Washington pulls off the upset instead, you lose your $5 stake, but the $50 bonus bet is issued all the same.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind with this FanDuel promo code new-user offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, including Commanders vs. Giants.

FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours after the wager settles, win or lose.

Repeat the $5 wager for the following three consecutive days. If you skip a day, the bonus for that day is voided.

Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

Your qualifying wager cannot use bonus funds or profit boosts, and it cannot be cashed out.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, and the bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

Because bonus bets expire after a week, I suggest using them on upcoming games. Sunday's NFL slate has seven games at 1 PM ET, including Minnesota at Green Bay, Buffalo at New York and Kansas City at Atlanta. Week 10 wraps up Monday with Los Angeles at Baltimore at 8:15 PM ET, which gives you more spots to put those bonus bets to work.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code offer for Giants vs. Commanders

Getting started takes only a few minutes, and you can finish before the 8:15 PM ET kickoff. Follow these steps to claim your bonus bets.

Click any link in this article to open the FanDuel Sportsbook sign-up page. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account. No FanDuel promo code is needed. Verify your identity as prompted. Go to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred banking option. Find Commanders vs. Giants on the NFL tab and place a qualifying wager of at least $5. Wait for the bet to settle, and look for your $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Place a $5 wager on each of the next three days to unlock the full $200 in bonus bets.

Want to learn more before you sign up? Read our full FanDuel review for a closer look at the app, betting markets and payment options.

More FanDuel promos for existing users this NFL week

Welcome offers are just the start at FanDuel. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses, odds boosts and other perks for current customers, especially during busy NFL weeks.

To see what is live right now, open the Promotions tab in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Check back often, since new offers tied to the NBA, NHL and NFL slates appear throughout the week. Browsing that section before you bet is a smart habit, and FanDuel promo codes are not usually needed to access them.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.