FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $200 in Bonus Bets for Georgia vs. Ole Miss

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for four consecutive days to get up to $200 in bonus bets.

New bettors can claim up to $200 in bonus bets ahead of the Georgia vs. Ole Miss matchup on Saturday, Nov. 7. The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to activate. Check out other available sportsbook promos before placing your bets on this SEC showdown.

How the FanDuel sign-up bonus works for Georgia vs. Ole Miss

The FanDuel promo code offer lets you earn $50 in bonus bets each day for four consecutive days by wagering just $5 daily on any betting market. No code is required to unlock this welcome offer. Your qualifying wager can be placed on the Georgia vs. Ole Miss game or any other available matchup.

Here's how the bonus structure works: Place a $5 bet on Saturday, Nov. 7 (day one of your promotional period), and FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours, regardless of whether your wager wins or loses. If you bet $5 on Georgia to cover the spread and the Bulldogs win, you'll receive your winnings plus the $50 bonus bets. If Georgia falls short, you still get the $50 bonus bets to use on future wagers.

To maximize this FanDuel promo code new-user offer , repeat the process for three more consecutive days. Each day you place a $5 qualifying wager, you'll earn another $50 in bonus bets, totaling $200 by day four. Here are the key terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Repeat daily wagers for three consecutive days to earn up to $200 in total bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

Your bonus bets are valid for seven days from the date FanDuel issues them, so use them strategically on upcoming games. When you place a wager using bonus bets, only the winnings count toward your withdrawable balance. For example, if you use a $50 bonus bet on Ole Miss to beat Georgia and the Rebels win at even odds, you'll receive $50 in withdrawable winnings (the bonus stake itself doesn't return).

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo codes bonus for the Georgia vs. Ole Miss game

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Saturday's SEC matchup:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Create your account and verify your identity by providing required personal information. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum deposit of $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse the available betting markets for Georgia vs. Ole Miss. Place your first $5 qualifying wager on any market for the game. Wait for your wager to settle, then FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Repeat steps four through six for the next three consecutive days to earn up to $200 in total bonus bets.

For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, check out our FanDuel review .

Additional promotions available to existing FanDuel customers

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for established users looking to maximize their betting experience. These offers change frequently and cover everything from profit boosts to parlay bonuses. To discover what promotions are currently active, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promotions tab, where you'll find all available deals tailored to your account.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.