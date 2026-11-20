New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for four consecutive days to get up to $200 in bonus bets.

The FanDuel promo code offer gives new users up to $200 in bonus bets when they bet on Rockets vs. Nuggets in the NBA Cup. This is one of the top sportsbook promos available as of Friday, Nov. 20. No code is needed to claim it.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Rockets vs. Nuggets

Good news for new users: no FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome offer. You simply wager $5 or more each day for four consecutive days, and FanDuel issues a $50 bonus bet for each day you qualify. That adds up to $200 in bonus bets.

The Houston vs. Denver NBA Cup game at 10:00 PM ET counts as day 1 of the offer. I like this matchup as a starting point because it comes with plenty of storylines. Houston may be without center Alperen Sengun, who suffered a scratched left cornea and a swollen right eye against Indiana, while Denver counters with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

Here is a quick example of how day 1 works. Say you place a $5 wager on the Rockets or the Nuggets in this game. If your bet wins or loses, FanDuel still issues you a $50 bonus bet within 72 hours of the wager settling. That makes this FanDuel sign-up bonus easy to grasp, because the bonus does not depend on the outcome of your first bet.

Keep these key terms in mind before you claim the FanDuel promo code new-user offer:

You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create an account.

You must make an initial deposit of at least $5.

You must place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market each day, starting with Rockets vs. Nuggets.

FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of each qualifying wager settling, whether the bet wins or loses.

You must repeat the daily wager for the following three consecutive days. If you skip a day, the bonus for that day is voided.

Your bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

Your qualifying wager cannot use bonus funds or profit boosts, and it cannot be cashed out.

You cannot withdraw bonus bets, but winnings from a winning bonus bet are withdrawable.

Bonus bets work a bit differently than cash wagers. If you use a bonus bet on a winning wager, the winnings become withdrawable, but the bonus stake itself stays with FanDuel. If the bonus bet loses, you simply move on to the next one.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

FanDuel odds for Rockets vs. Nuggets

Here are the current FanDuel odds for the NBA Cup matchup, which tips off at 10:00 PM ET:

Moneyline: Houston Rockets +107, Denver Nuggets -116.

Spread: Denver Nuggets -1.5.

Total: 225.5.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code offer for Houston vs. Denver

Follow these steps to lock in your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer and bet on the NBA Cup showdown.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account, then verify your identity. Go to the Cashier section, choose your banking option, and make an initial deposit of at least $5. Browse the markets for Houston vs. Denver and place a qualifying wager of at least $5. Pick the moneyline, spread, total, or any other market you like. Wait for your wager to settle. FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours, whether your bet wins or loses. Place a $5 or larger wager on each of the next three days to earn the remaining $50 bonus bets. Use your bonus bets within seven days (168 hours) of issuance, since they expire after that window.

Want a closer look at the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users

The fun does not stop after the welcome offer. FanDuel regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for current customers, and these deals often tie in with big games like the NBA Cup.

To see what is available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and tap the Promotions section. Check back often, since new offers pop up throughout the week and can add extra value to your NBA Cup bets, just like a timely fourth-quarter spark off the bench.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.