FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $200 in Bonus Bets for NBA Cup Friday Games

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for four consecutive days to get up to $200 in bonus bets.

New bettors can earn up to $200 in bonus bets on Friday, Nov. 6, when the NBA Cup continues with nine group-stage matchups. The evening features LeBron James returning to Cleveland as the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Cavaliers, plus the Lakers hosting the Trail Blazers in a late-night West Group C clash. We'll show you how to claim this FanDuel promo code offer and start betting on the action. Check out our guide to sportsbook promos for more welcome offers.

How the FanDuel sign-up bonus works for NBA Cup Friday games

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, you'll earn bonus bets by wagering $5 or more each day for four consecutive days, with each qualifying bet triggering a $50 bonus bet. This means you can accumulate up to $200 in bonus bets by maintaining your daily betting streak through the NBA Cup Friday slate and beyond.

Here's how the bonus structure works: Place your first $5 wager on any NBA Cup game on Friday, Nov. 6, such as the 76ers versus Cavaliers matchup. Whether your bet wins or loses, FanDuel will issue you $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Repeat this process for three more consecutive days to unlock the full $200 bonus.

Key terms and conditions for this offer include:

Minimum qualifying wager of $5 per day on any betting market.

Bonus bets issued within 72 hours after your qualifying wager settles.

Bonus bets remain valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

Your qualifying wager cannot use bonus funds, profit boosts, or be cashed out.

If you skip a day during the promotional period, the bonus for that day is forfeited.

Imagine betting $5 on the Lakers versus Trail Blazers game and losing. You'll still receive $50 in bonus bets to use on another NBA Cup matchup or any other eligible market. If you win that $5 wager, you keep your winnings plus earn the $50 bonus bets on top.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for NBA Cup Friday

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Friday's NBA Cup games:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum deposit of $5 using your preferred banking method. Place your first qualifying wager of at least $5 on any NBA Cup Friday game, such as the Celtics versus Hornets or the Spurs versus Kings. Receive $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours after your wager settles. Repeat steps 3 and 4 for three more consecutive days to earn the full $200 in bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on eligible wagers, and any winnings become withdrawable (though the bonus stake itself is not returned).

For a complete breakdown of FanDuel's features and offerings, check out our FanDuel review .

Explore additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and offers

FanDuel regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. These promotions change frequently and cover everything from profit boosts on specific games to enhanced odds on popular betting markets. To discover what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promotions tab, where you'll find all active offers tailored to your account.

Existing customers should check the Promotions section regularly to stay updated on new FanDuel promo codes and limited-time offers. The sportsbook frequently features special boosts during major sporting events, including NBA Cup games, so you'll want to monitor the app throughout the season to maximize your betting value.

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