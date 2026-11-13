FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $200 in Bonus Bets for NBA Cup Games

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for four consecutive days to get up to $200 in bonus bets.

Looking for a FanDuel promo code before Friday's NBA Cup slate? New users can claim up to $200 in bonus bets on Friday, Nov. 14, with no code needed. It's one of the top sportsbook promos available today.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NBA Cup games

Here is the good news for new bettors: no FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome offer. You simply sign up, deposit and bet $5 or more on four consecutive days. Each qualifying day triggers a $50 bonus bet, which adds up to $200 in total.

Your first qualifying wager counts as day 1 of the four-day offer. I recommend making it on one of Friday's NBA Cup games, such as the Knicks at the Pacers at 7:00 PM ET or the Cavaliers at the Heat at 8:00 PM ET. Then you repeat the $5 bet on each of the next three days to collect the full $200.

The FanDuel sign-up bonus pays out whether your first bet wins or loses. Say you put $5 on the Knicks to beat the Pacers on Friday. If the Knicks win, you collect your winnings, and if Indiana pulls the upset, you still get $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind for this FanDuel promo code new-user offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling, win or lose.

Repeat the $5 wager for the following three consecutive days. If you skip a day, the bonus for that day is voided.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

Your qualifying wager cannot use bonus funds, profit boosts or be cashed out.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings, and bonus bets cannot be withdrawn.

Bonus bets work like this on a game such as Cavaliers at Heat. If you use a $50 bonus bet on Miami and the Heat win, the profit becomes withdrawable cash, but the $50 stake does not come back to you. If the bet loses, you simply lose the bonus bet.

This FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer pairs well with a busy NBA Cup night. Nine group-stage games tip off Friday, so you have plenty of markets to choose from. Group play runs through Nov. 27, which gives you more chances to use your bonus bets on meaningful games.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current FanDuel odds for Friday's NBA Cup games

Here are the latest FanDuel odds for three of Friday's NBA Cup matchups:

Knicks at Pacers (7:00 PM ET): Moneyline NYK -196, IND +176. Spread: NYK -2.5. Total: 233.5.

Bucks at Magic (7:00 PM ET): Moneyline MIL +300, ORL -317.

Cavaliers at Heat (8:00 PM ET): Moneyline CLE +113, MIA -115.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code offer for NBA Cup games

Follow these steps to lock in your welcome offer and bet on Friday's NBA Cup action.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and register your account. Verify your identity to qualify for the welcome offer. Open the "Cashier" section, choose your preferred banking option and deposit at least $5. I like using EDGE Boost to fund my account because it keeps my betting budget separate from everyday spending. Find an NBA Cup game, such as Knicks at Pacers or Cavaliers at Heat, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more. Wait for your bet to settle. FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours, whether the wager wins or loses. Place a $5 or larger wager on each of the next three consecutive days to earn the remaining $150 in bonus bets. Use your bonus bets within seven days (168 hours) of issuance on any eligible market.

Want a deeper look at the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users

The savings do not stop once you finish the welcome offer. FanDuel rolls out boosts and bonuses on a regular basis, and many of them target big NBA Cup nights like this one.

Open the "Promotions" section of the FanDuel Sportsbook app to see what is live for current customers. Check it often, since new offers tend to pop up around marquee games and the knockout rounds in December.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.