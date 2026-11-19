The FanDuel promo code offer gives new users up to $200 in bonus bets, and no code is needed. As of Thursday, Nov. 19, you can start with Knicks-Timberwolves or Colts-Texans. Check out more sportsbook promos or claim up to $200 in bonus bets now.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NBA games and Thursday Night Football

Thursday's schedule gives new users plenty of options. Four NBA games tip off at 8 PM ET, and Indianapolis visits Houston on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 PM ET on Prime Video. That makes your first wager easy to place, whether you lean toward hoops or the gridiron.

The FanDuel promo code offer works over four consecutive days. No FanDuel promo code is required, so you can skip the code box and go straight to betting. I like how simple the FanDuel sign-up bonus is: wager $5 or more each day, and FanDuel issues a $50 bonus bet for each qualifying day.

Your first qualifying wager can go on any betting market, including Thursday's Knicks-Timberwolves game or the Colts-Texans matchup. That first wager counts as day 1 of the four-day stretch. Here are the key terms for this FanDuel promo code new-user offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, such as Knicks-Timberwolves.

FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling, whether the bet wins or loses.

Repeat the $5 wager for the next three consecutive days to earn up to $200 in bonus bets.

If you skip a day, the bonus for that day is voided.

Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

Your qualifying wager cannot use bonus funds or profit boosts, and it cannot be cashed out.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

Here is how it plays out in practice. Say you put $5 on the Knicks to beat the Timberwolves on Thursday. If New York wins, you collect your winnings and still get your $50 bonus bet. If Minnesota wins, you lose that $5 stake, but the $50 bonus bet still lands in your account.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn. If you use one on an eligible wager and it wins, the winnings become withdrawable, but the bonus-bet stake does not come back. Keep that in mind when you plan how to use each $50 bonus.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

FanDuel odds for Knicks vs. Timberwolves

New York visits Minnesota at 8 PM ET on NBA TV, the lone nationally televised NBA game on Thursday's slate. Here are the current FanDuel odds for the matchup.

Moneyline: Knicks -120, Timberwolves +102.

Spread: Knicks -1.5.

Total: 216.5.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Thursday's games

Follow these steps to lock in your welcome offer before Thursday's tipoffs and kickoff.

Click any link on this page to open the FanDuel Sportsbook sign-up page. Register with FanDuel and verify your identity in the app. Open the Cashier section, choose your banking option and deposit at least $5. Browse the betting markets and place a $5 qualifying wager on Knicks-Timberwolves, another NBA game or Colts-Texans. Wait for FanDuel to issue your first $50 bonus bet within 72 hours after the wager settles. Place a $5 wager each of the next three days to earn the rest of your bonus bets.

Want a closer look at the app before you sign up? Read our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

The welcome offer is just the start. FanDuel regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for current customers, including offers tied to big NBA and NFL games.

To find them, open the Promotions section in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Check back often, since new offers appear around marquee matchups like Thursday Night Football and the weekend NBA schedule. These FanDuel promo codes and boosts can add extra value to your bets after you finish your welcome offer.

The NFL calendar keeps rolling after Thursday night. Six teams are on bye this week, and Cincinnati visits Washington on Monday night, so the slate stays busy. Between the NBA, the NFL and your daily wagers, you will have plenty of games to target.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.