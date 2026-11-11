FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $200 in Bonus Bets for NBA, NHL and NFL Week 10

Here is the FanDuel promo code offer for Wednesday's NBA slate: new users can claim up to $200 in bonus bets by wagering $5 or more on four consecutive days. This Nov. 11 welcome offer beats other sportsbook promos for value, and NHL and NFL Week 10 follow.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for four consecutive days to get up to $200 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Wednesday's NBA slate

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this offer. You place a $5 qualifying wager each day for four consecutive days, and each day's wager triggers a $50 bonus bet. That adds up to $200 in bonus bets for new users who complete all four days.

Wednesday's 10-game NBA slate makes a strong Day 1 target. The ESPN doubleheader features Cleveland at New York at 7 PM ET and Golden State at Houston at 9:30 PM ET. Boston visits Toronto at 7 PM ET, Los Angeles travels to Milwaukee at 8 PM ET, and Oklahoma City and Portland close the night at 10 PM ET.

Here are the FanDuel Sportsbook odds I found for Cleveland at New York. The lines come from the first clearly stated figures in my search and are subject to change.

Moneyline: Cleveland Cavaliers -190.

Spread: Not available in my search results.

Total: Under 223.

Here is how the first bet plays out with the Cavaliers on the moneyline. If Cleveland wins at New York, your $5 wager wins and you receive $50 in bonus bets. If the Knicks win, your $5 wager loses, but you still receive the $50 in bonus bets.

Those are the key terms of this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling, whether it wins or loses.

Repeat the $5 wager on the next three consecutive days. If you skip a day, the bonus for that day is voided.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

Qualifying wagers cannot use bonus funds or profit boosts, and they cannot be cashed out.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, and the bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer also works well with the rest of the week's schedule. You can use Day 2 on Thursday's NFL Week 10 opener, when Washington visits New York at 8:15 PM ET. Day 3 and Day 4 can cover Sunday's games, including New England versus Detroit in Munich at 9:30 AM ET and Pittsburgh at Cincinnati at 8:20 PM ET.

The NHL gives you more options on Wednesday. Tampa Bay visits Buffalo at 7 PM ET on TNT, and Utah visits Vegas at 9:30 PM ET to complete the TNT doubleheader. Philadelphia at Edmonton starts at 9 PM ET.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel promo for Cleveland at New York and beyond

I walked through the sign-up process, and it takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to start your four-day streak with Wednesday's NBA action.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and register your account. Verify your identity so your account is eligible for the welcome offer. Open the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 with your preferred banking option. Browse the NBA markets and select Cleveland at New York or any other Wednesday game. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any betting market. Watch for your $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling. Place a $5 wager on each of the next three days to unlock the full $200. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance.

Want a closer look at the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for NBA, NHL and NFL Week 10

The welcome offer is only the start. FanDuel regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing users, and many of them tie directly to marquee games like Wednesday's doubleheader or Sunday's NFL slate.

Open the Promotions section of the FanDuel Sportsbook app to see what is live before each game. Checking it daily helps you find extra value across the NBA, NHL and NFL Week 10 schedule, including the Monday night matchup between Los Angeles and Baltimore.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.