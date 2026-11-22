New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for four consecutive days to get up to $200 in bonus bets.

New users can get FanDuel promo code value this weekend with up to $200 in bonus bets when they bet on NFL Week 11 Sunday. As of Sunday, Nov. 22, this ranks among the top sportsbook promos available.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NFL Week 11 Sunday

The good news for new bettors is that no FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome offer. You simply wager $5 or more each day for four consecutive days, and each daily wager triggers a $50 bonus bet. That adds up to $200 in bonus bets for new customers.

Here is the key part for Sunday's slate. Your NFL Week 11 wager is Day 1 of the four-day offer, so pick a game from the 11-game Sunday lineup and place your first $5 bet. Whether you back the Bears at home against the Saints or take the Bills against the Dolphins, the result does not change your bonus.

Here are the main terms to keep in mind with this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, such as a Week 11 Sunday NFL game.

If the bet wins or loses, FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling.

Repeat the $5 daily wager for the following three consecutive days to maximize the offer. If you skip a day, the bonus for that day is voided.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance, and the bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

Your qualifying wager cannot use bonus funds or profit boosts, and it cannot be cashed out.

Here is how it plays out in practice. Say you put $5 on the Bills to beat the Dolphins. If Buffalo wins, you collect your winnings and receive $50 in bonus bets, and if Miami pulls off the upset, you still receive the $50 in bonus bets.

Bonus bets work a little differently from cash. You cannot withdraw them, but if a bonus bet wins, the winnings become withdrawable while the bonus stake itself does not come back. Think of it as a $50 stake that only pays out its profit.

This FanDuel promo code new-user offer is one of several FanDuel promo codes and welcome deals out there, but the daily structure rewards bettors who stay active all week. Sunday's slate gives you a strong place to start, with the Steelers visiting the Eagles, the Ravens at the Panthers and the 49ers facing the Vikings in Mexico City on Sunday Night Football.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

FanDuel odds for NFL Week 11 Sunday early games

Here are the current FanDuel odds for three of the 1:00 PM ET kickoffs on Sunday's slate:

Saints @ Bears (1:00 PM ET): Moneyline NO +540 / CHI -770. Spread CHI -11.5. Total 48.5.

Buccaneers @ Lions (1:00 PM ET): Moneyline TB +215 / DET -260. Spread DET -6.5. Total 45.5.

Dolphins @ Bills (1:00 PM ET): Moneyline MIA +900 / BUF -1600. Spread BUF -16.5. Total 44.5.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code offer for NFL Week 11 Sunday

Follow these steps to lock in your welcome offer and place your Day 1 bet on Sunday's NFL action:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and register a new account, verifying your identity. Open the Cashier section, choose your preferred banking option and deposit at least $5. Browse the NFL Week 11 Sunday games and select a market for your qualifying wager. Place a bet of at least $5 without using bonus funds or profit boosts. Wait for your wager to settle, then look for $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Repeat a $5 wager on each of the next three consecutive days to earn up to $200 in total bonus bets.

Want the full breakdown before you sign up? Read our complete FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users after NFL Week 11 Sunday

The fun does not stop once you collect your welcome bonus. FanDuel regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for current customers, and these offers often tie into big NFL weekends like this one.

To see what is available, open the Promotions section in the FanDuel Sportsbook app before you place your bets. A quick check could turn up a boost that fits your Sunday picks.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.