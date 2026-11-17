New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for four consecutive days to get up to $200 in bonus bets.

Looking for the best FanDuel promo code offer? As of Tuesday, Nov. 17, new users can claim up to $200 in bonus bets by betting on Pistons vs. Spurs. Check out more sportsbook promos here.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Pistons vs. Spurs

Good news for new bettors: no FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome offer. You just sign up, deposit and wager $5 or more each day for four consecutive days. Each day you do, FanDuel issues a $50 bonus bet, which adds up to $200 in bonus bets.

Tuesday's showdown between the Detroit Pistons and the San Antonio Spurs makes a perfect Day 1 wager. Your first $5 bet on this game starts the four-day clock. This FanDuel sign-up bonus pays out whether your qualifying wager wins or loses.

Here is how it plays out. Say you put $5 on the Pistons at +257 and Detroit pulls off the upset. Your bet wins, and you collect your winnings plus the $5 stake. Say you back the Spurs and they lose instead. You still receive $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours after your wager settles.

Either way, the $50 bonus lands in your account. Then repeat the $5 wager on each of the next three days to unlock the rest of the $200.

Keep these key terms in mind before you claim the FanDuel promo code new-user offer:

No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim the offer.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market each day for four consecutive days.

FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of each qualifying wager settling, whether the bet wins or loses.

If you skip a day, the bonus for that day is voided.

Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

Qualifying wagers cannot use bonus funds or profit boosts, and they cannot be cashed out.

Bonus bets are not withdrawable, and the bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

The matchup itself gives you plenty to think about. San Antonio arrives at 12-2 with a 10-game winning streak and five straight wins at home. Victor Wembanyama is averaging 28.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per game.

Detroit, meanwhile, is 8-4 and 5-2 on the road, and Cade Cunningham leads a group eager to rebound from a 137-117 loss to Miami on Saturday. The Pistons will also play without starting center Jalen Duren, who is out with a hamstring injury. Tipoff is set for 8:00 PM ET at Frost Bank Center, with national coverage on NBC.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Pistons vs. Spurs odds at FanDuel

Here are the current FanDuel moneyline odds for Tuesday's game at 8:00 PM ET:

Detroit Pistons: ~+257.

San Antonio Spurs: ~-317.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Pistons vs. Spurs

Follow these quick steps to lock in your welcome offer and bet on Pistons vs. Spurs.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account. No FanDuel Sportsbook promo code is needed. Verify your identity to qualify for the welcome offer. Head to the Cashier section, choose your banking option and make a deposit of at least $5. Find Pistons vs. Spurs in the NBA section and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market. This counts as Day 1. Collect your $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours after your wager settles. Repeat the $5 wager for the next three consecutive days to earn the full $200 in bonus bets. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance. If a bonus bet wins, the winnings are withdrawable, but the bonus stake is not.

Want a closer look at the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel promo codes and offers for existing users

The fun does not stop after your welcome bonus. FanDuel regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for current customers, from odds boosts to special event promotions.

Tap the Promotions section in the FanDuel Sportsbook app to see what is live. Check back often, since new offers pop up around big games like Pistons vs. Spurs and throughout the NBA season.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.