FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $200 in Bonus Bets for Texas vs. LSU

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for four consecutive days to get up to $200 in bonus bets.

Claim the FanDuel promo code offer today and bet on Texas vs. LSU. New users can get up to $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager each day for four days. Check out more sportsbook promos as of Saturday, Nov. 14.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Texas vs. LSU

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome offer. New users simply sign up, deposit and place a $5 qualifying wager each day for four consecutive days. Each day's wager triggers a $50 bonus bet, which adds up to $200 in total.

Treat Texas vs. LSU as Day 1 of your four-day streak. A $5 bet on the Longhorns or the Tigers gets you started, and the bonus bet comes whether that wager wins or loses. The FanDuel sign-up bonus rewards consistency, so keep betting daily to collect the full amount.

Here are the key terms for the FanDuel promo code new-user offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, such as Texas vs. LSU.

FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling, whether it wins or loses.

Repeat the $5 wager for the next three consecutive days. If you skip a day, the bonus for that day is voided.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

Qualifying wagers cannot use bonus funds or profit boosts, and they cannot be cashed out.

Here is how it plays out with this game. Say you put $5 on Texas on the moneyline at +168. If the Longhorns win in Baton Rouge, you collect your winnings and still get $50 in bonus bets. If LSU wins instead, you lose your $5 wager, but the $50 in bonus bets still lands in your account.

The matchup gives you plenty to weigh. No. 6 Texas (7-2, 4-2 SEC) has won three straight, including a 34-20 victory at No. 18 Missouri on Nov. 7. Arch Manning threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns in that game. LSU (6-3, 3-3) is coming off a 31-13 loss to Alabama, but the Tigers have bounced back well after losses this season, beating Texas A&M 35-6 and Mississippi State 31-0.

Sam Leavitt threw for 380 yards in the loss to the Crimson Tide, so LSU's offense can move the ball. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian says his team needs poise and composure on the road. LSU coach Lane Kiffin says his team has to finish games after going 0-3 in those spots.

Texas vs. LSU odds at FanDuel

Here are the current FanDuel odds for Saturday's game, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET.

Moneyline: Texas +168, LSU -205.

Spread: LSU -6.5.

Total: 45.5.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Texas vs. LSU

Follow these steps to claim your bonus bets and place your first wager on Texas vs. LSU.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and register a new account. Verify your identity so FanDuel can confirm you qualify for the welcome offer. Go to the Cashier section, choose your preferred banking option and deposit at least $5. Find Texas vs. LSU in the college football markets and place a $5 qualifying wager on the moneyline, spread, total or another market. Wait for your wager to settle, then look for $50 in bonus bets in your account within 72 hours. Repeat the $5 wager each of the next three days to collect the full $200 in bonus bets. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance. If a bonus bet wins, the winnings become withdrawable, but the bonus stake does not return.

Want a closer look at the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our FanDuel review for a full breakdown.

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users after Texas vs. LSU

The welcome offer is just the start. FanDuel regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for current customers, and those perks can add value to your college football slate each week.

To find what is live right now, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and head to the Promotions section. Check back often, since new offers pop up around big games and marquee events. Between the FanDuel promo codes and boosts for existing users, there is usually something worth grabbing.

Bet responsibly and only wager what you can afford to lose. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.