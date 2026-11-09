FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $200 in Bonus Bets Starting With a $5 Bet on Buffalo vs. Minnesota

Buffalo and Minnesota square off Monday night in a matchup between two division leaders, and new FanDuel customers can capitalize on the action. The FanDuel promo code offer delivers up to $200 in bonus bets available on Nov. 9. You don't need a code to claim this welcome offer—just sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and place your first wager on the Bills-Vikings game or any other betting market. Check out sportsbook promos to compare other available offers before you get started.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for four consecutive days to get up to $200 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Bills vs. Vikings

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code to activate. Instead, new users simply wager $5 or more each day for four consecutive days to earn $50 in bonus bets per day, totaling up to $200 in bonus bets. The offer is straightforward: place your qualifying wager, and whether it wins or loses, FanDuel will issue your bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, including the Bills-Vikings matchup.

Receive $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours after your wager settles, regardless of outcome.

Repeat daily wagers for the next three consecutive days to maximize the offer and earn the full $200.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

For the Bills-Vikings game, you could place your first $5 wager on the moneyline, spread, total, or any other available market. If you bet on Buffalo to win and the Bills secure victory, you'll receive your $50 bonus bets plus your winnings. If the Vikings pull off the upset, you still get your $50 bonus bets to use on future wagers. This flexibility makes the offer ideal for Monday's matchup.

Current FanDuel odds for Buffalo vs. Minnesota:

Moneyline: Buffalo Bills -172, Minnesota Vikings +145.

Spread: Buffalo -3.5 points.

Total: 45.5 points (over/under).

Odds are subject to change and may vary by sportsbook.

Buffalo enters as the favorite after scoring at least 30 points in three consecutive games, including a dominant 36-10 victory over Baltimore last week. Minnesota's defense ranks among the NFL's stingiest but will face a significant test against Josh Allen's mobility and James Cook's ground game. The Vikings' offensive challenges intensify with Carson Wentz starting in place of the injured Kyler Murray, making this a pivotal Week 9 matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for Monday Night Football

Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and place your first wager on the Bills-Vikings game:

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity to complete registration. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Browse the NFL betting markets and find the Bills-Vikings matchup scheduled for 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Select your preferred wager type (moneyline, spread, total, or player props) and place a $5 qualifying bet. Confirm your wager and wait for the game to settle. Once your bet settles, FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours. Repeat this process for the next three consecutive days to earn the full $200 in bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on any eligible market within seven days of issuance.

For more details about FanDuel's features and betting options, check out our FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo code new-user offers and promotions

FanDuel regularly updates its promotions beyond the welcome bonus. Existing customers can discover daily boosts, profit increases, and special event offers by checking the Promotions tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These rotating offers give loyal bettors additional ways to maximize value on games throughout the season. Whether you're looking for enhanced odds on specific matchups or bonus bets tied to player performance, FanDuel's promotional calendar keeps the action fresh and rewarding.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.