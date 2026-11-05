FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $200 in Bonus Bets Starting With a Wager on NFL Week 9

New bettors can claim up to $200 in bonus bets starting Nov. 5 by taking advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code offer. This welcome bonus makes it an ideal time to place wagers on NFL Week 9 matchups, including Thursday's Ravens-Jaguars game and the full slate of Sunday and Monday contests. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for four consecutive days to get up to $200 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NFL Week 9

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code to claim. Instead, new customers simply need to wager $5 or more each day for four consecutive days to earn $50 in bonus bets daily, totaling up to $200. Your first qualifying bet can target Thursday's Ravens-Jaguars matchup at 8:15 PM ET, where Baltimore looks to bounce back from injuries to Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.

Here's how the bonus structure works: Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, and FanDuel will issue $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses. If you win your initial $5 wager on the Ravens-Jaguars game, you keep those winnings plus receive the $50 bonus bets. If your bet loses, you still receive the $50 bonus bets as compensation. Continue this pattern for three additional consecutive days to maximize the full $200 bonus.

Key terms include the following conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours after your wager settles.

Repeat daily wagers for three consecutive days to earn the full $200 bonus.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days from the date FanDuel issues them, so plan your Week 9 wagers strategically across Sunday's matchups like Cincinnati at Atlanta, Denver at Carolina, and Dallas at Indianapolis. If you skip a day during the promotional period, the bonus for that day is forfeited, so consistency matters when building toward the full $200.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Week 9 betting

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on NFL Week 9 games with your bonus bets:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Create your account and verify your identity by providing required personal information. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum deposit of $5 using your preferred banking method. Place your first $5 qualifying wager on any market, such as the Ravens-Jaguars game on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET. Receive $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours after your wager settles. Repeat steps 4 and 5 for three consecutive days to earn the full $200 bonus. Use your bonus bets on upcoming Week 9 games like Buffalo at Minnesota on Monday at 8:15 PM ET or any other available matchup.

For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, read our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and offers for existing users

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for players who have already claimed the welcome offer. Existing customers should check the Promotions tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app to discover daily bonuses, profit boosts, and special offers tied to specific sports and events. These promotions change frequently, so logging in regularly ensures you don't miss out on valuable betting enhancements for Week 9 and beyond.

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