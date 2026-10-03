FanDuel Promo Code: Get up to $250 Bonus for Florida vs Missouri

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

New bettors can claim up to $250 in bonus bets when they sign up with a FanDuel promo code offer available on Oct. 3. This welcome bonus lets you bet on the Florida vs Missouri matchup and earn rewards whether your wagers hit or miss. Check out other sportsbook promos to compare your options before placing your first bet.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Florida vs Missouri

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, new customers simply need to deposit at least $5 and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any betting market to receive $50 in bonus bets. You can repeat this process for five consecutive days to maximize the offer and earn up to $250 in total bonus bets.

Here's what happens with your bets on the Florida vs Missouri game: If you place a $5 wager on the Gators to cover the spread and they win, you'll receive your $50 bonus bets plus your winnings. If that same $5 bet loses, you still get the $50 in bonus bets to use on another market. Your bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them, and the bonus stake itself doesn't return as part of your winnings.

Key terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus include:

Minimum deposit of $5 required to qualify.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets for each day you complete the requirement.

Repeat daily wagers for five consecutive days to earn up to $250 in bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire 168 hours after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code new-user offer for the Gators and Tigers

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Florida vs Missouri with your bonus bets.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum deposit of $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse the available betting markets for the Florida vs Missouri game on Oct. 3. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market, such as the moneyline, spread, or total. FanDuel will issue you $50 in bonus bets immediately after your bet settles, regardless of the outcome. Repeat steps 3 through 5 for the next four days to accumulate up to $250 in bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on additional Florida vs Missouri markets or other sports before they expire.

For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses

FanDuel regularly rolls out new promotions and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. These offers often include parlay boosts, profit boosts on specific games, and enhanced odds on popular betting markets. To discover what's currently available, log into your FanDuel Sportsbook account and visit the Promotions tab in the app.

The Promotions section updates frequently with limited-time offers tied to major sporting events. You'll find daily deals, weekly specials, and seasonal bonuses designed to reward loyal bettors. Make it a habit to check the Promotions page before placing your wagers to maximize your potential returns.

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