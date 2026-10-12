FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $250 in Bonus Bets for Bills vs. Rams and MLB Playoffs
New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.
Monday, Oct. 12 brings a loaded sports slate with the Bills taking on the Rams in a prime-time NFL matchup, plus two critical MLB playoff games. New bettors can claim up to $250 in bonus bets through a **FanDuel promo code** offer available on Oct. 12. This welcome bonus lets you wager on any of these matchups while building your bankroll through sportsbook promos.
How the FanDuel sign-up bonus works for Monday's games
The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim, and it works by rewarding you with daily bonus bets over five consecutive days. Place a $5 wager on any market, and you'll receive $50 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses. Repeat this process for five days to maximize the full $250 bonus.
Here's what you need to know about the terms:
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.
- Make an initial deposit of at least $5.
- Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.
- Receive $50 in bonus bets after your first bet, regardless of the outcome.
- Repeat daily wagers for five consecutive days to earn the full $250.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.
For Monday's action, consider betting on the Bills-Rams matchup as your first qualifying wager. If you back Buffalo's Josh Allen and the offense stays balanced, you'll earn your first $50 bonus bet. If the Rams' defense dominates instead, you still get the bonus. The same applies to the MLB playoff games: bet on the Dodgers-Brewers or Guardians-Rays, and you'll trigger your bonus regardless of the result.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for Bills vs. Rams
Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Monday's games:
- Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete the registration process with your personal information.
- Verify your identity to activate your account.
- Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Browse the available markets for the Bills-Rams game or MLB playoffs.
- Place your first $5 qualifying wager on any betting option.
- Receive $50 in bonus bets immediately after your bet settles.
- Repeat steps 4 through 6 for the next four days to earn the remaining $200 in bonus bets.
For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and ongoing offers
FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome bonus. These daily and weekly offers can enhance your betting experience with extra value on specific games and bet types. To discover what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and check the Promotions tab for the latest deals tailored to your interests.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a sports betting specialist at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.