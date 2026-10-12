FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $250 in Bonus Bets for Bills vs. Rams and MLB Playoffs

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

Monday, Oct. 12 brings a loaded sports slate with the Bills taking on the Rams in a prime-time NFL matchup, plus two critical MLB playoff games. New bettors can claim up to $250 in bonus bets through a **FanDuel promo code** offer available on Oct. 12. This welcome bonus lets you wager on any of these matchups while building your bankroll through sportsbook promos .

How the FanDuel sign-up bonus works for Monday's games

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim, and it works by rewarding you with daily bonus bets over five consecutive days. Place a $5 wager on any market, and you'll receive $50 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses. Repeat this process for five days to maximize the full $250 bonus.

Here's what you need to know about the terms:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets after your first bet, regardless of the outcome.

Repeat daily wagers for five consecutive days to earn the full $250.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

For Monday's action, consider betting on the Bills-Rams matchup as your first qualifying wager. If you back Buffalo's Josh Allen and the offense stays balanced, you'll earn your first $50 bonus bet. If the Rams' defense dominates instead, you still get the bonus. The same applies to the MLB playoff games: bet on the Dodgers-Brewers or Guardians-Rays, and you'll trigger your bonus regardless of the result.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for Bills vs. Rams

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Monday's games:

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete the registration process with your personal information. Verify your identity to activate your account. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse the available markets for the Bills-Rams game or MLB playoffs. Place your first $5 qualifying wager on any betting option. Receive $50 in bonus bets immediately after your bet settles. Repeat steps 4 through 6 for the next four days to earn the remaining $200 in bonus bets.

For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and ongoing offers

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome bonus. These daily and weekly offers can enhance your betting experience with extra value on specific games and bet types. To discover what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and check the Promotions tab for the latest deals tailored to your interests.

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