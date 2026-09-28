FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $250 in Bonus Bets for Eagles vs. Bears Monday Night Football

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

New bettors can claim up to $250 in bonus bets on Sept. 28 when they sign up with FanDuel promo code offers. The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) visit the Chicago Bears (1-1) in a matchup featuring significant uncertainty at quarterback for the home team. Check out available sportsbook promos to maximize your welcome bonus before kickoff.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Eagles vs. Bears

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code to claim. New customers simply need to deposit at least $5 and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market, including the Eagles-Bears matchup. Whether your initial bet on this Monday night game wins or loses, FanDuel will issue you $50 in bonus bets.

You can repeat this process for five consecutive days to maximize your welcome offer and earn up to $250 in total bonus bets. The key to this FanDuel sign-up bonus is consistency: place a qualifying $5 wager each day, and you'll receive $50 in bonus bets daily. Your bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so plan your wagers accordingly.

Here are the essential terms and conditions for this offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, including the Eagles-Bears game.

Receive $50 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses.

Repeat daily wagers for five consecutive days to earn up to $250 in bonus bets.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

If you place a $5 bet on the Eagles to cover the spread and they win, you'll pocket your winnings plus receive $50 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. If that same bet loses, you still get the $50 bonus bets, allowing you to continue betting on upcoming games without additional deposits. This FanDuel promo code new-user offer gives you multiple opportunities to build your bankroll throughout the week.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo codes for Monday Night Football

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on the Eagles-Bears game with your welcome bonus.

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity to complete registration. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum deposit of $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse the available betting markets and place a $5 qualifying wager on the Eagles vs. Bears matchup. Receive $50 in bonus bets immediately, whether your bet wins or loses. Repeat this process for four more days to earn up to $250 in total bonus bets.

For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our comprehensive FanDuel review .

Additional promotions available on FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel regularly updates its promotions beyond the welcome offer, providing existing customers with ongoing opportunities to boost their bankrolls. You'll find daily odds boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific bonuses designed to enhance your betting experience. To discover these additional offers, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and visit the Promotions tab, where you can browse all active deals and select the ones that match your betting preferences.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.