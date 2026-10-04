FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $250 in Bonus Bets for Lions vs. Panthers

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

The Carolina Panthers host the Detroit Lions on Sunday night in a prime-time matchup that presents an excellent opportunity to claim $250 in bonus bets through a FanDuel promo code offer available through Oct. 5. New bettors can take advantage of sportsbook promos by placing wagers on this divisional showdown between two teams with contrasting trajectories.

How the FanDuel sign-up bonus works for Lions vs. Panthers

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim, making it simple for new customers to get started. You'll receive $50 in bonus bets for each qualifying $5 wager you place over five consecutive days, totaling up to $250 in bonus bets. Whether your bet on the Lions-Panthers game wins or loses, you'll earn the bonus bets as long as you meet the minimum $5 wagering requirement.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this FanDuel promo code new-user offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make a minimum deposit of $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, including the Lions vs. Panthers matchup.

Receive $50 in bonus bets immediately after your first bet settles, regardless of the outcome.

Repeat this process for five consecutive days to maximize your bonus bets.

Your bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so use them promptly.

The bonus stake is not returned in your winnings.

If you place a $5 bet on the Lions to cover the spread against the Panthers and that bet loses, you'll still receive $50 in bonus bets to use on another market. Conversely, if your Lions bet wins, you'll collect your winnings plus earn the $50 bonus bets. This structure allows you to build your bankroll while exploring different betting options throughout the week.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo codes bonus for the Lions-Panthers game

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Sunday's matchup:

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity to complete registration. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum deposit of $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse the Lions vs. Panthers betting markets and place a $5 qualifying wager on any available option. Once your bet settles, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets regardless of the result. Repeat steps four and five for the next four days to earn up to $250 in total bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on additional Lions-Panthers wagers or other sports before they expire.

For more details about FanDuel's offerings, check out our FanDuel review .

Additional promotions available at FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel consistently rolls out new bonuses and boosts for both new and existing customers. Once you've claimed your welcome offer, explore the "Promotions" tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app to discover daily odds boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific bonuses. These offers change regularly, giving you plenty of opportunities to enhance your betting experience throughout the season.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.