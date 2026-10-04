FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $250 in Bonus Bets for NFL Sunday's 4PM Slate

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

New bettors can earn up to $250 in bonus bets on Oct. 4 when they sign up with a FanDuel promo code offer. This welcome bonus gives you the chance to wager on an incredible NFL Sunday 4PM slate featuring the undefeated Chiefs-Raiders matchup, the Broncos-49ers showdown, and several other compelling contests. Check out our guide to sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NFL Sunday

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, you'll earn $50 in bonus bets each day for five consecutive days by placing a $5 qualifying wager daily. This means you can build your bonus bets throughout the week, starting with the NFL Sunday 4PM slate on Oct. 4.

Here's how the bonus works: Place a $5 bet on any market during the Chiefs-Raiders game, Broncos-49ers matchup, Chargers-Seahawks contest, or Dolphins-Vikings game. Whether your bet wins or loses, FanDuel credits you with $50 in bonus bets. Repeat this process for five days to maximize your total bonus to $250. Your bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so you'll have a full week to deploy them across FanDuel's betting markets.

Key terms and conditions include the following:

Minimum $5 deposit required to qualify.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses.

Repeat daily wagers for five consecutive days to earn up to $250 total.

Bonus bets expire 168 hours after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for the NFL Sunday 4PM slate

Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus and start betting on the NFL Sunday 4PM slate.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Browse the NFL betting markets for the Chiefs-Raiders, Broncos-49ers, Chargers-Seahawks, or Dolphins-Vikings games. Place a $5 wager on any market for the NFL Sunday 4PM slate. Receive $50 in bonus bets immediately, whether your bet wins or loses. Repeat steps 3 through 5 for four more consecutive days to earn up to $250 in total bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on any eligible market within seven days of receiving them.

For more details on FanDuel's features and offerings, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses

FanDuel regularly rolls out new promotions and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. These ongoing offers often include parlay boosts, profit boosts, and other enhanced odds opportunities. To discover what promotions are currently available, simply open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promotions tab, where you'll find all active bonuses and special offers.

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