FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $250 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 4 Sunday

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

NFL Week 4 Sunday brings a loaded slate of games, and there's no better time to join FanDuel Sportsbook. New bettors can claim up to $250 in bonus bets on Oct. 4 with a FanDuel promo code offer. Whether you're eyeing the undefeated Chiefs-Raiders matchup or the stacked 1 p.m. ET window, you'll have plenty of betting opportunities to maximize your welcome bonus. Check out available sportsbook promos to see how FanDuel stacks up against the competition.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NFL Week 4

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, new customers simply need to deposit at least $5 and place a $5 qualifying wager on any market to receive $50 in bonus bets. You can repeat this process for five consecutive days to earn the full $250 bonus.

Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, including NFL games like Chiefs-Raiders or Rams-Eagles.

Receive $50 in bonus bets whether your initial wager wins or loses.

Repeat daily wagers for five consecutive days to maximize the offer and earn up to $250 total.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so use them quickly on Sunday Night Football or upcoming matchups.

The bonus bet stake is not returned in any winnings, but your profits are yours to keep.

Let's say you place a $5 bet on the Chiefs to cover the spread against the Raiders on Sunday. If your bet wins, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets to use on another game. If your bet loses, you still get the $50 bonus bets to apply toward Chargers-Seahawks or any other available matchup.

This FanDuel sign-up bonus gives you multiple chances to build your bankroll throughout the week. The key is placing that initial $5 wager on Sunday's slate and then returning for the next four days to claim the remaining bonuses.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for Sunday's games

Claiming your bonus is straightforward and takes just a few minutes before kickoff.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by providing your name, email, and date of birth. Verify your identity and location to ensure you're in an eligible state. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Browse the NFL Week 4 Sunday games and place a $5 qualifying wager on any market, such as a moneyline, spread, or total on the Chiefs-Raiders game. Once your bet settles, FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets to your account immediately. Return for the next four days and repeat the process to earn up to $250 in total bonus bets.

For a deeper dive into what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Explore additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses

FanDuel regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. These promotions change frequently and often include parlay boosts, profit boosts, and odds enhancements on popular games. To discover what's currently available, simply open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promotions tab, where you'll find all active offers tailored to your betting interests.

Existing users should check the Promotions section regularly to stay updated on the latest FanDuel promo codes and limited-time offers. The sportsbook frequently features special boosts tied to major sporting events, so you'll want to monitor these opportunities to maximize your value.

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