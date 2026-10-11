FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $250 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 5

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

NFL Week 5 delivers some of the season's most compelling matchups, and there's no better time to jump into the action than Oct. 11. New bettors can claim up to $250 in bonus bets through FanDuel's welcome offer. The FanDuel promo code requires no code to activate, and you can use these bonus bets across the week's marquee games. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare your options.

How the FanDuel sign-up bonus works for NFL Week 5

The FanDuel promo code offer lets you earn $50 in bonus bets each day for five consecutive days, totaling up to $250. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome offer. You'll trigger the bonus by placing a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, whether that's the 49ers-Seahawks showdown or any other Week 5 game.

Here's how the bonus structure works:

Deposit at least $5 into your new FanDuel account.

Place a $5 qualifying bet on any market during the promotional period.

Receive $50 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses.

Repeat this process for five consecutive days to maximize your total bonus.

Your bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Let's say you place a $5 bet on the 49ers to cover the spread against Seattle on Sunday. If your bet wins, you'll collect your winnings plus receive $50 in bonus bets to use on another Week 5 game. If that initial $5 wager loses, you still get the $50 bonus bets to apply toward the Ravens-Falcons matchup or any other contest that week.

The bonus stake itself doesn't return in your winnings, but any profits from bets placed with bonus funds become withdrawable cash. This FanDuel Sportsbook promo code new-user offer gives you multiple opportunities to build your bankroll across the week's best games, from the early London kickoff with the Eagles-Jaguars to the prime-time Ravens-Falcons clash.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo codes for Week 5 betting

Claiming your bonus bets takes just a few minutes, and you'll be ready to bet on the 49ers-Seahawks or any other Week 5 matchup immediately.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by providing your name, email, date of birth, and address. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market available during Week 5. FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets to your account after your first bet settles, whether it wins or loses. Repeat steps three and four for the next four consecutive days to earn up to $250 total in bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on any eligible market before they expire in seven days.

For a complete breakdown of FanDuel's features and offerings, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional bonuses and boosts available at FanDuel

FanDuel doesn't stop with the welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly rolls out daily bonuses, parlay boosts, and profit boosts that existing customers can leverage throughout the NFL season. You'll find these promotions by opening the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigating to the Promotions tab, where new offers refresh regularly.

Whether you're looking to boost your parlay odds on the Bears-Packers rivalry game or grab a profit boost for the 49ers-Seahawks matchup, FanDuel keeps its promotional calendar packed. Checking the Promotions section should become part of your weekly betting routine, especially during high-stakes weeks like this one.

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