FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $250 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 5

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

NFL Week 5 brings some of the most compelling matchups of the season, and there's no better time to join FanDuel than now. New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets through Oct. 11 when they sign up and start betting on games like the 49ers at Seahawks. Check out sportsbook promos to compare all available welcome offers.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NFL Week 5

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, new customers simply sign up, make a minimum $5 deposit, and then place a $5 wager each day for seven consecutive days. You'll receive a bet reset token for each day you meet the qualifying requirement, and you can use those tokens on bets ranging from $1 to $50.

Here's where it gets interesting: if your bet using the token loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day. Let's say you place a $50 bet on the 49ers to cover against Seattle on Sunday and it doesn't hit. You'll get $50 back in bonus bets to use on future wagers. If that same $50 bet wins, you keep your winnings, but the bonus amount itself doesn't get returned. The bonus bets remain valid for seven days after you receive them.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

Minimum deposit of $5 required to qualify.

Place a $5+ wager each day for seven consecutive days to earn daily bet reset tokens.

Use each token on a bet between $1 and $50.

Losing bets return your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) from issuance.

Winnings from bonus bets are yours to keep, but the bonus stake itself is not returned.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for Week 5 betting

Getting started with your FanDuel promo codes is straightforward and takes just a few minutes.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by providing your personal information and verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Place a $5+ wager on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days, starting with Week 5 games like 49ers vs. Seahawks. Receive your daily bet reset token after each qualifying wager, regardless of whether that wager wins or loses. Use each token on a bet between $1 and $50 during the seven-day period. If your token bet loses, the stake returns as bonus bets within your account. Use your bonus bets on any eligible market before they expire in seven days.

For a complete breakdown of features and functionality, check out our FanDuel review .

Explore additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo offers

FanDuel regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. These promotions change frequently and can include profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and game-specific offers. You'll find all available promotions by opening the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigating to the Promotions tab, where you can browse current deals and add them to your account with a single tap.

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