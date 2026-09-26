FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $250 in Bonus Bets for Ole Miss vs. Florida

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

No. 4 Ole Miss travels to face No. 21 Florida on Saturday in a matchup between two undefeated SEC teams. New bettors can claim up to $250 in bonus bets through FanDuel promo code offers available on Sept. 26. Check out available sportsbook promos before placing your first wager on this top-25 matchup.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Ole Miss vs. Florida

The FanDuel promo code offer gives new customers the chance to earn up to $250 in bonus bets over five days. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome offer. Here's how it works: place a $5 wager on any betting market, and FanDuel will award you $50 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses. Repeat this process for five consecutive days to maximize the full $250 bonus.

Let's say you bet $5 on Ole Miss to cover the spread against Florida on Saturday. If the Rebels win and cover, you'll receive your $50 in bonus bets plus your winnings. If Ole Miss fails to cover, you still get the $50 bonus bets as a consolation. The key is to place qualifying wagers on consecutive days to unlock the entire bonus amount.

Your bonus bets expire seven days after FanDuel issues them, so plan your wagers accordingly. The bonus stake itself is not returned in your winnings, meaning if you win a $50 bonus bet at even odds, you'll receive $50 in profit but not the original $50 bonus. Terms and conditions include:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets after your first bet settles.

Repeat daily wagers for five consecutive days to earn the full $250.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for the Ole Miss vs. Florida game

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Saturday's matchup between the Rebels and Gators.

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity to complete registration. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse the Ole Miss vs. Florida betting markets and place a $5 wager on any option. After your bet settles, FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets to your account. Repeat steps 4 and 5 for the next four days to earn the remaining $200 in bonus bets.

For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses for existing users

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts designed to reward loyal customers. These ongoing offers include parlay boosts, profit boosts, and enhanced odds on select events throughout the week. Existing users can discover these limited-time opportunities by visiting the Promotions tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new deals appear regularly.

The Promotions section updates frequently with fresh bonuses tied to major sporting events. Whether you're looking to maximize your winnings on the Ole Miss vs. Florida game or other matchups, checking this section before placing your bets ensures you never miss a valuable opportunity. Make it a habit to review available boosts before committing your funds.

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