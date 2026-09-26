FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $250 in Bonus Bets for Texas A&M vs. LSU

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

New bettors can claim up to $250 in bonus bets ahead of the Texas A&M vs. LSU matchup on Saturday. The FanDuel promo code offer is available as of Sept. 27, and we've got everything you need to know about claiming this welcome bonus. Check out our guide to sportsbook promos for more opportunities.

How the FanDuel sign-up bonus works for Texas A&M vs. LSU

The FanDuel promo code offer allows new customers to earn up to $250 in bonus bets by placing qualifying wagers over five consecutive days. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome offer. Here's how it works: place a $5 wager on any betting market, and FanDuel will credit you with $50 in bonus bets, whether your initial bet wins or loses. Repeat this process for five days to maximize your bonus potential.

The Texas A&M vs. LSU game serves as an ideal opportunity to start your first day of qualifying wagers. If you bet $5 on the Tigers to cover the spread and they win, you'll receive your $50 bonus bets plus your winnings. If that same $5 wager loses, you'll still get the $50 bonus bets to use on future bets. Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days after issuance, giving you plenty of time to deploy them across multiple games and markets.

Key terms and conditions for this FanDuel promo code new-user offer include the following:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets after your first bet settles, regardless of outcome.

Repeat daily wagers for five consecutive days to earn up to $250 total in bonus bets.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo codes for the Texas A&M vs. LSU game

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first qualifying wager on the Aggies and Tigers matchup.

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity as required. Navigate to the "Cashier" section and make a minimum deposit of $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse the available betting markets for Texas A&M vs. LSU and select your wager. Place a $5 bet on any market, such as the moneyline, spread, or total points. After your bet settles, FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets to your account. Repeat steps 4 through 6 for the next four days to earn up to $250 in total bonus bets.

For a comprehensive breakdown of FanDuel's features and offerings, read our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for players who already have accounts. These ongoing offers include parlay boosts, profit boosts, and enhanced odds on select games and markets. To discover what promotions are currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and check the "Promotions" tab, where you'll find all active bonuses tailored to your betting preferences.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.