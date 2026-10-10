FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $250 in Bonus Bets for Texas vs. Oklahoma

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

The Red River Showdown is here, and new bettors can capitalize on a massive $250 in bonus bets when they sign up with FanDuel promo code offers available through Oct. 10. The top-ranked Texas Longhorns face the struggling Oklahoma Sooners in one of college football's most storied rivalries, making it the perfect opportunity to explore sportsbook promos while betting on this marquee matchup.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Texas vs. Oklahoma

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer gives new customers a straightforward path to earning bonus bets. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this offer. You'll start by placing a minimum $5 wager on any market, and FanDuel will credit you with $50 in bonus bets whether your initial bet wins or loses. The beauty of this promotion is that you can repeat the process for five consecutive days, earning up to $250 in total bonus bets.

Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make a minimum deposit of $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, including Texas vs. Oklahoma prop bets or moneyline selections.

Receive $50 in bonus bets after your first bet settles, regardless of the outcome.

Repeat this process daily for five days to maximize the promotion and earn the full $250.

Your bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so use them strategically on upcoming games.

The bonus stake itself is not returned in your winnings, but any profits from winning bonus bets become withdrawable cash.

For example, if you place your initial $5 bet on Texas to cover the spread and it loses, you'll still receive $50 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. If that same bet wins, you pocket the winnings plus get your $50 bonus bets. The Texas-Oklahoma matchup serves as an ideal starting point for day one of this five-day promotion, allowing you to build momentum heading into the weekend.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for the Texas-Oklahoma game

Follow these steps to get started with your FanDuel promo code new-user offer and place your first bet on Saturday's rivalry game.

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity to complete registration. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse the Texas vs. Oklahoma betting markets and select your wager of at least $5. Place your bet and wait for it to settle; you'll receive $50 in bonus bets regardless of the result. Repeat steps four and five for the next four days to earn the full $250 in bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on additional college football games or other sports before they expire in seven days.

For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes for existing customers

Once you've claimed your welcome offer and settled into the FanDuel platform, the sportsbook continues rewarding loyalty through ongoing promotions. FanDuel regularly releases daily boosts, parlay specials, and sport-specific bonuses that can enhance your betting experience throughout the season. To discover these additional opportunities, simply open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promotions tab, where you'll find the latest available offers updated regularly.

Existing customers should check back frequently, as FanDuel rotates its promotional calendar based on upcoming events and sporting schedules. Whether you're looking to boost your college football bets or explore other sports, the Promotions section keeps you informed about every available advantage.

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