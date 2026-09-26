FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $250 in Bonus Bets for Texas vs. Tennessee

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

No. 1 Texas heads to Knoxville to face No. 14 Tennessee on Saturday, and it's the perfect time to claim a FanDuel promo code offer. New customers can earn up to $250 in bonus bets by Sept. 26 through sportsbook promos . This welcome bonus gives you multiple chances to build your bankroll while betting on this SEC matchup.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Texas vs. Tennessee

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code to claim. Instead, you'll earn $50 in bonus bets each day for five consecutive days after placing a $5 qualifying wager. This means you can build your bonus bets throughout the week leading up to the Texas-Tennessee game and beyond.

Here's how the bonus structure works: Place a $5 bet on any market, and whether your wager wins or loses, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets. If you bet on Texas to cover the spread and win, you keep your winnings plus earn the $50 bonus. If that same bet loses, you still get the $50 bonus to use on another wager. Repeat this process for five days to maximize the full $250 bonus.

Your bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them, so plan your wagers accordingly. Remember that bonus bet stakes don't return as winnings, but any profits from those bonus bets become withdrawable cash. The FanDuel sign-up bonus gives you plenty of flexibility to explore different betting markets on the Texas-Tennessee game and other sports.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make a minimum $5 deposit through your preferred banking method.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets immediately, regardless of the outcome.

Repeat daily wagers for five consecutive days to earn the full $250.

Use bonus bets within seven days of issuance.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for the Texas-Tennessee matchup

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Texas vs. Tennessee with your bonus bets.

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity through the app. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse the Texas vs. Tennessee betting markets and place a $5 wager on your chosen selection. After your bet settles, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets, which you can use immediately on the game or other sports. Repeat this process for the next four days to unlock the remaining $200 in bonus bets.

For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses available

FanDuel regularly rolls out additional promotions and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. These offers vary by sport and season, giving you ongoing opportunities to maximize your betting value. To discover what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and check the "Promotions" tab for the latest deals.

You'll find daily boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific offers that can enhance your wagers on everything from college football to professional leagues. Existing customers should make it a habit to review the Promotions section before placing bets, as new offers appear regularly and can significantly increase your potential returns.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.