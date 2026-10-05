FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $250 in Bonus Bets for White Sox-Guardians and Yankees-Rays ALDS Games

Monday's ALDS doubleheader features two must-watch matchups, and you can bet on both with a FanDuel promo code offer. New users can claim up to $250 in bonus bets starting Oct. 5 by placing qualifying wagers on these high-stakes playoff games. Check out available sportsbook promos to maximize your betting advantage.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for ALDS betting

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code to claim. You'll earn $50 in bonus bets each day for five consecutive days by placing a $5 qualifying wager daily. This means you can target the White Sox-Guardians matchup on day one, then continue building your bonus bets throughout the week as other playoff games unfold.

Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, including White Sox-Guardians or Yankees-Rays.

Receive $50 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses.

Repeat this process for five consecutive days to earn the full $250.

Your bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so use them promptly on playoff action.

The bonus stake itself is not returned in your winnings.

If you bet $5 on the Guardians to win Game 2 and they pull off the upset, your winnings are yours to keep, plus you'll receive $50 in bonus bets to use on the Yankees-Rays game or any other market. If your initial wager loses, you still get the $50 bonus bets, giving you another chance to capitalize on Monday's playoff drama.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Monday's ALDS games

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on White Sox-Guardians and Yankees-Rays:

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and complete the registration process with your personal information. Verify your identity and confirm your account details. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse the available betting markets for Monday's ALDS games. Place your first $5 qualifying wager on any market, such as a moneyline, spread, or total for either matchup. Receive your first $50 in bonus bets immediately, regardless of the outcome. Repeat the process daily for five days to accumulate the full $250 in bonus bets.

For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, check out our FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and boosts for existing users

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts beyond the welcome offer. Existing customers should check the Promotions tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app to discover daily odds boosts, parlay specials, and other limited-time offers tied to playoff games. These bonuses change frequently, so logging in regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to enhance your betting value during the postseason.

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