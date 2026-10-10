FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $250 in Bonus Bets With a FanDuel Promo Code for Texas A&M vs. Missouri

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

Texas A&M and Missouri square off Saturday in a pivotal SEC matchup, and it's the perfect time to claim up to $250 in bonus bets with a FanDuel promo code. New bettors can maximize this welcome offer by placing qualifying wagers over five consecutive days. Check out sportsbook promos to compare other available offers before you get started.

How the FanDuel Promo Code Works for Texas A&M vs. Missouri

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, new users simply need to sign up, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a $5 qualifying wager on any market. Whether your bet on the Aggies-Tigers game wins or loses, FanDuel will issue you $50 in bonus bets immediately.

To maximize this promotion, repeat the process for five consecutive days. Each day you place a $5 wager, you'll earn another $50 in bonus bets, totaling $250 by day five. Your bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance, giving you plenty of time to use them on Texas A&M vs. Missouri or other matchups. Remember that bonus bet stakes are not returned in your winnings.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses.

Repeat daily wagers for five consecutive days to earn up to $250 in bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to Claim Your FanDuel Sign-Up Bonus for the Aggies-Tigers Game

Follow these steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus and start betting on Texas A&M vs. Missouri:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete the registration process with your personal information. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Browse the betting markets for Texas A&M vs. Missouri and place a $5 wager on any available option. After your bet settles, FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets to your account. Repeat steps three and four for the next four days to accumulate up to $250 in bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers; any winnings become withdrawable cash.

For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Offers Available Year-Round

Beyond the welcome offer, FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing customers throughout the season. These ongoing bonuses can include profit boosts, parlay insurance, and event-specific offers that enhance your betting experience. To discover what's currently available, simply check the Promotions tab in your FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new deals are added regularly.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.