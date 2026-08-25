FanDuel Promo Code: Get up to $350 Bonus Bets for College Football Week 0

Football season is finally here, and you can bet on college football Week 0 matchups alongside MLB and WNBA games on Aug. 25 with a $350 bonus bet offer from FanDuel. The FanDuel promo code welcome offer gives new bettors plenty of opportunities to wager on the slate, including the North Carolina vs. TCU game in Dublin, the USC-San Jose State matchup, and several compelling MLB contests. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Week 0 betting

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim and provides up to $350 in bonus bets over seven consecutive days. No FanDuel promo code is required to activate this welcome promotion. Here's how the offer breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager, usable on bets between $1 and $50.

If your bet using a token loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day.

Let's say you place a $50 wager on North Carolina to cover against TCU in Dublin on day one using your first bet reset token. If that bet loses, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets to use on another game from the Week 0 slate or any other FanDuel betting market. If your bet wins, you keep your winnings but don't receive the bonus bet return. You can earn up to $50 in bonus bets each day for seven days, totaling $350 if you maximize the offer.

The bonus bets you earn are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance. You cannot withdraw bonus bets directly, but any winnings from bets placed with bonus funds become withdrawable. This FanDuel sign-up bonus expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026. The offer applies to all eligible betting markets on FanDuel, giving you flexibility to bet on college football, MLB, WNBA, or any other available sport during your seven-day qualifying period.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for Week 0

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on college football Week 0 games, MLB matchups, and WNBA action with your bonus bets.

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and click the sign-up button. Enter your personal information and verify your identity to complete account registration. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Place a $5 wager on any betting market to receive your first bet reset token. Repeat this process for seven consecutive days to earn up to seven tokens. Use each token on a bet between $1 and $50; if it loses, you'll receive bonus bets up to your stake amount. Apply your bonus bets to additional wagers on Week 0 college football, MLB games, or WNBA contests.

For more details on FanDuel's features and betting options, check out our FanDuel review .

Explore additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes for existing customers

FanDuel regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. You can find these additional FanDuel promo codes by visiting the Promotions section within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where the sportsbook highlights daily and weekly offers tailored to upcoming games and events. These promotions often include odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and other incentives that give you extra value on your wagers. Checking the Promotions tab regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting potential on major sporting events.

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