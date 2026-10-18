FanDuel Promo Code: Get up to $350 Bonus Bets for Cowboys vs. Packers Sunday Night Football

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for seven consecutive days to get up to $350 in bonus bets.

New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets with a FanDuel promo code offer available on Oct. 18. This welcome bonus lets you place your first wager on the Cowboys and Packers matchup while earning daily bonuses through sportsbook promos that reward consistent action.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Cowboys vs. Packers

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, new customers simply need to sign up, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a $5 qualifying wager on any market. Whether your bet on the Cowboys-Packers game wins or loses, FanDuel will issue you $50 in bonus bets.

You can repeat this process for up to five consecutive days to maximize the welcome offer. Here's what you need to know about the terms:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, including the Cowboys-Packers matchup.

Receive $50 in bonus bets regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.

Repeat daily wagers for up to five days to earn up to $350 in total bonus bets.

Your bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

If you bet $5 on the Packers to cover the spread and win, you keep your winnings plus the $50 bonus bet issued for that day. If that same bet loses, you still receive the $50 bonus bet to use on another Cowboys-Packers prop or any other market. The bonus bets themselves cannot be withdrawn as cash, but any winnings from those bonus bets become withdrawable funds.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for the Cowboys-Packers game

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Sunday Night Football:

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and click the sign-up button. Enter your personal information and verify your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse the Cowboys vs. Packers betting markets and place a $5 qualifying wager. Receive your first $50 bonus bet immediately after your wager settles. Repeat steps four and five for up to five consecutive days to earn additional daily bonuses.

For a comprehensive look at all FanDuel offers and features, check out our full FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses

FanDuel regularly rolls out additional promotions and boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. You can find these ongoing deals by opening the FanDuel Sportsbook app and checking the Promotions tab, where the sportsbook highlights daily specials, parlay boosts, and sport-specific bonuses. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting value on games like Cowboys vs. Packers or any other matchup.

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