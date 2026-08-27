FanDuel Promo Code: Get up to $350 Bonus Bets for Rams vs. Chargers

New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets with the FanDuel promo code offer available through Aug. 27. No code is required to unlock this welcome bonus, and you can use it to wager on the Rams vs. Chargers matchup or any other sporting event. Check out our guide to sportsbook promos for more opportunities to boost your bankroll.

How the FanDuel sign-up bonus works for Rams vs. Chargers

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer grants you up to $350 in bonus bets over seven consecutive days. Here's how it breaks down: you'll deposit at least $5, then place a $5 wager on any market each day for seven days. For each day you complete this requirement, FanDuel awards you a bet reset token regardless of whether your qualifying bet wins or loses.

Once you receive your token, you can use it on a bet worth between $1 and $50. If that bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day. For example, if you place a $50 bet on the Rams to cover the spread and it loses, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets. If your $50 wager on the Chargers moneyline wins, the bonus amount doesn't return as part of your winnings, but your profit is yours to keep.

Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days (168 hours) after FanDuel issues them. The FanDuel promo code new-user offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026. Here are the key terms:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager.

Use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50.

If the bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel promo codes for Rams vs. Chargers

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on the Rams vs. Chargers game with your bonus bets.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete the registration process by verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Place a $5 wager on any market for the Rams vs. Chargers game or any other sporting event. Receive your first bet reset token immediately after your qualifying wager settles. Use your token on a bet between $1 and $50 on the Rams vs. Chargers matchup. If your token bet loses, FanDuel credits your account with bonus bets up to $50. Repeat this process for seven consecutive days to earn up to $350 in total bonus bets.

For a deeper dive into what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo offers beyond the welcome bonus

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. These offers vary by sport and season, giving you plenty of ways to maximize your betting experience. You can find all active promotions by opening the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigating to the Promotions tab, where new deals are added regularly.

Whether you're looking for parlay boosts, profit boosts, or special event promotions tied to major games like Rams vs. Chargers, the Promotions section keeps you updated on everything available. Checking back frequently ensures you never miss an opportunity to add value to your wagers.

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