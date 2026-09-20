FanDuel Promo Code: Get up to $350 Bonus for Colts vs. Chiefs Sunday Night Football

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets with the FanDuel promo code offer available through Sept. 20. This welcome bonus lets you bet on the Colts and Chiefs matchup while building your bankroll through sportsbook promos designed for new customers.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Colts vs. Chiefs

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code to claim. Instead, you'll earn bonus bets through a straightforward seven-day process that starts the moment you place your first wager on Sunday's game.

Here's how the offer breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Place a $5 wager on any market for the Colts vs. Chiefs game or any other betting option each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager, regardless of whether your $5 qualifying bet wins or loses.

Use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50 on subsequent days.

If your token bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day.

Let's say you place a $50 bet on the Chiefs to cover the spread using your first reset token. If that bet loses, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. If your bet wins, you keep the winnings but don't receive the bonus bets back. Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days after issuance, giving you a full week to use them on additional Colts and Chiefs action or other NFL matchups.

The FanDuel sign-up bonus expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, so new customers should act quickly to qualify. This FanDuel promo code new-user offer applies only to new customers who haven't previously held a FanDuel account.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel promo codes for Sunday's game

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on the Colts vs. Chiefs matchup with your bonus bets:

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse the Colts vs. Chiefs betting markets and place your first $5 qualifying wager. Receive your first bet reset token immediately after your wager settles. Use your token on a bet between $1 and $50 on any available market. Repeat this process for six additional days to earn up to seven reset tokens and unlock the full $350 bonus potential.

For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for players who already have accounts. These ongoing offers include parlay boosts, profit boosts, and enhanced odds on select games. To discover what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and tap the Promotions tab to browse all active deals.

Existing customers should check back frequently, as FanDuel updates its promotional calendar throughout the NFL season. Whether you're looking to maximize value on Sunday Night Football or any other sporting event, the Promotions section keeps you informed about the latest opportunities.

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