FanDuel Promo Code: Get up to $350 Bonus for Memphis vs. UNLV, CFB Kickoff

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

College football's Week 0 arrives Saturday, Aug. 30, and the late-night matchup between Memphis and UNLV is the perfect opportunity to claim up to $350 in bonus bets through FanDuel promo code offers. This game features two strong Group-of-Five programs with legitimate playoff aspirations, making it an ideal betting opportunity. Check out available sportsbook promos to maximize your welcome bonus.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Memphis vs. UNLV

The FanDuel promo code offer provides new customers with up to $350 in bonus bets, and no FanDuel promo code is required to claim it. You'll earn guaranteed bet reset tokens by wagering just $5 per day for seven consecutive days, regardless of whether those bets win or lose. Each token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50, with the Memphis vs. UNLV game serving as an ideal first target.

Here's how the bonus structure works: If your bet using a reset token loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day. For example, if you place a $25 bet on Memphis to cover the spread and it loses, you'll receive $25 in bonus bets. Conversely, if that same $25 bet wins, the winnings become yours to keep, but the bonus-bet stake itself isn't returned. Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance, giving you a full week to deploy them across college football's opening weekend and beyond.

The offer requires a minimum $5 deposit and runs through 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026. Here are the key terms:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive one bet reset token per day, usable on bets worth $1 to $50.

If your token bet loses, receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $50.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for the Memphis vs. UNLV game

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Memphis vs. UNLV with your welcome bonus.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete your account registration with required personal information. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Place a $5 wager on any betting market for the Memphis vs. UNLV game or any other available matchup. Receive your first bet reset token immediately after your qualifying wager, regardless of the outcome. Use your token on a bet between $1 and $50 on Memphis vs. UNLV or another game within the same day. If that token bet loses, your stake returns as bonus bets; if it wins, keep your winnings and repeat the process daily for seven days.

For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, check out our FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and ongoing offers

FanDuel regularly rolls out bonus opportunities and betting boosts for existing customers throughout the season. Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, you can discover these additional promotions by visiting the Promotions tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These daily and weekly offers often include profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions that can enhance your betting experience on games like Memphis vs. UNLV and beyond.

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